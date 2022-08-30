Lul Bob Shares Video For ‘Stuck In My Ways’

Lul Bob, ‘Stuck In My Ways’ - Photo: Courtesy of YouTube/Cinematic Music Group/Geffen Records

South Carolina’s Lul Bob has shared the video for his latest single, “Stuck In My Ways.” The visual was directed by Rich Porter, who has also helmed productions for NBA Youngboy, Takeoff, and more.

On the captivating, melodic yet hard-hitting anthem, Bob is unafraid of being vulnerable. The twenty year-old artist tells a story through his lyrics, “Big glock protect my life, I’m ready for war and I ride.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Lul Bob - Stuck in My Ways (Official Music Video)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

“Stuck In My Ways” follows Bob’s previously released tracks “Pretend Love” which features stunningly honest lyrics over a guitar and “No Time”–a pumped up yet smooth, vibe-heavy song. As a newcomer known for his emotional music, his new project Better Me continues to showcase Bob’s depth, strength, and undeniable energy.

Bob also recently dropped “Trapped Out,” which came alongside a music video for the electronic, trap-influenced track. The documentary-style video, directed by Timothy Rice, captures the South Carolina artist’s hectic lifestyle–from partying with friends and hitting the studio, to sitting down for interviews. Along the way, he worries what might befall him if his career falls through. “If rapping don’t work, I’m back to clutching my pole again,” he muses over an electrifying beat.

Better Me comes on the heels of Lul Bob’s latest mixtapes, the raw and riveting Soul Bleed (2021) and two singles, “Toxic Traits” and “Real Definition of Fake.” The breakout artist proved his pain music is far from generic, his complex and varied verses cutting to the marrow. He leaves himself bare on each song, working through trauma to find catharsis while connecting with those struggling in the trenches. The project was headlined by the captivating duet, “No One Here,” with Alabama rapper and singer NoCap. Release after release, Lul Bob continues to prove that he’s a trailblazer for the next generation of rappers.

Buy or stream “Stuck In My Ways.”