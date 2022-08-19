SIGN UP
ADVERTISEMENT

Maddie & Tae Do Their ‘Spring Cleaning’ In Summer On New Release

The song comes from ‘Through The Madness Vol. 2,’ out on September 23 as the companion to January’s ‘Vol.1.’

Published on

Maddie & Tae 'Through The Madness Vol. 2' artwork - Courtesy: Mercury Nashville
Maddie & Tae 'Through The Madness Vol. 2' artwork - Courtesy: Mercury Nashville

Mercury Nashville country favorites Maddie & Tae have today (19) shared another track from their forthcoming Mercury Nashville project Through The Madness Vol. 2.

“Spring Cleaning” features a quick-witted sentiment in which it’s clear that the former love interest of the song has outstayed their welcome. The song included such lyrics as “It ain’t spring, but I’m cleaning house” and “feeling like a queen in my king size bed.” As they write on social media: “It’s time to move on!! And we have a new song to help you take that first step.” They previewed the new release with a keenly-received clip a week ago.

Maddie & Tae - Spring Cleaning (Official Audio)

Click to load video

Maddie Font and Taylor Kerr co-wrote “Spring Cleaning” with Josh Kerr and Tayla Parx, and Josh Kerr produced it with Derek Wells. The new follows the ever-popular duo’s “Every Night Every Morning” in previewing Through The Madness Vol. 2, which is out on September 23 as the companion to January’s Vol.1. The new eight-song selection is described by their label as a “harmony-drenched song cycle and a clear-eyed measure of two young women coming into their own.”

The stars continue their live itinerary with a headline appearance at the Lake Forest Music Festival in Lake Forest, IL, tomorrow (20) and have other state fair bookings into early September. They will then headline the 17-date All Song No Static Tour presented by CMT Next Women of Country, with special guests Sacha and Abbey Cone.

They will visit numerous major cities, including shows at House of Blues venues in Dallas (16) and Houston (17), concluding in Grand Rapids, MI on October 15. Maddie & Tae are then booked as part of Country Kicks Cancer, a concert to benefit the American Cancer Society, also featuring Walker Hayes, Jessie James Decker, Danielle Bradbery, and Craig Campbell. It takes place on October 29 at the Orlando Amphitheater.

Pre-order Through The Madness Vol.2which is released on September 23.

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular
The Weeknd – Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Live Nation
The Weeknd, Vistoso Bosses And Lil Wayne: Currently Trending Songs
Musical-Friendships---GettyImages-74277475
The Most Surprising Musical Friendships
Death Of The 50s
Death Of The 60s: The Dream Was Over, But The Music Lives On
More Most Popular uDiscover Music - More
uDiscover Music - Back To Top
uDiscover Music - Back To Top