Maddie & Tae Do Their ‘Spring Cleaning’ In Summer On New Release

Mercury Nashville country favorites Maddie & Tae have today (19) shared another track from their forthcoming Mercury Nashville project Through The Madness Vol. 2.

“Spring Cleaning” features a quick-witted sentiment in which it’s clear that the former love interest of the song has outstayed their welcome. The song included such lyrics as “It ain’t spring, but I’m cleaning house” and “feeling like a queen in my king size bed.” As they write on social media: “It’s time to move on!! And we have a new song to help you take that first step.” They previewed the new release with a keenly-received clip a week ago.

Maddie & Tae - Spring Cleaning (Official Audio)

Maddie Font and Taylor Kerr co-wrote “Spring Cleaning” with Josh Kerr and Tayla Parx, and Josh Kerr produced it with Derek Wells. The new follows the ever-popular duo’s “Every Night Every Morning” in previewing Through The Madness Vol. 2, which is out on September 23 as the companion to January’s Vol.1. The new eight-song selection is described by their label as a “harmony-drenched song cycle and a clear-eyed measure of two young women coming into their own.”

The stars continue their live itinerary with a headline appearance at the Lake Forest Music Festival in Lake Forest, IL, tomorrow (20) and have other state fair bookings into early September. They will then headline the 17-date All Song No Static Tour presented by CMT Next Women of Country, with special guests Sacha and Abbey Cone.

They will visit numerous major cities, including shows at House of Blues venues in Dallas (16) and Houston (17), concluding in Grand Rapids, MI on October 15. Maddie & Tae are then booked as part of Country Kicks Cancer, a concert to benefit the American Cancer Society, also featuring Walker Hayes, Jessie James Decker, Danielle Bradbery, and Craig Campbell. It takes place on October 29 at the Orlando Amphitheater.

Pre-order Through The Madness Vol.2, which is released on September 23.