Watch Madison Cunningham Perform ‘Hospital’ on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

Singer and songwriter Madison Cunningham stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live to deliver a thrilling performance of “Hospital” from her newly released studio album Revealer.

“Staring up at a concrete roof thinking / It could fall any minute,” she sang, jamming with her band. “The fault line can’t be reasoned with / No matter what the house has in it.”

Madison Cunningham – Hospital

When the song first arrived, Cunningham explained its origin, saying: “Hospital is written from this sort of half awake, slightly drunken, on the cusp of a nervous breakdown perspective.

She added: “I think ultimately it speaks to the impossible condition of being sedated with information and trying to hold onto your sanity.”

Citing Joni Mitchell and Bob Dylan as key inspirations for her music, Cunningham selected “Hospital” as one of four singles to introduce the world of Revealer, alongside “In From Japan,” “Anywhere,” and “Life According to Raechel.”

“To me, ‘revealer’ is the binding theme of the album,” Cunningham shared in a statement. “The hand that slowly chips away at the mirror in which you see yourself and the world and replaces it with the reflection that is most true.”

Revealer was created in collaboration with Mike Elizondo and her long-time producer Tyler Chester. The album has been described as both intimate and confessional as the singer and songwriter works to paint a self-portrait that embraces the hard truths most would choose to ignore. Cunningham explores doubt and uncertainty throughout the record with nuance and care.

Cunningham’s appearance on Jimmy Fallon Live was a quick detour as she continues her fall 2022 tour in support of Revealer. The stretch of shows will extend through December 9 with Cunningham making stops in Louisville, Seattle, Portland, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Chicago, London, Stockholm, Amsterdam, and more. Ticket information can be found on the official Madison Cunningham website.

Stream or purchase Revealer.