Madonna Announces ‘One-Of-A-Kind Experience’ ‘The Celebration Tour’

Madonna has announced dates in North America and Europe as part of The Celebration Tour, kicking off in July.

The run will take fans on the global pop icon’s artistic journey across four decades, paying respect to the city of New York, where her extraordinary career began. “I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for,” Madonna said in a press release.

The tour was announced with a star-studded video featuring the likes of Diplo, Judd Apatow, Jack Black, Lil Wayne, Bob The Drag Queen, Kate Berlant, Larry Owens, Meg Stalter, and Eric Andre. The clip culminates with Amy Schumer daring Madonna to hit the road once more and perform her four decades of mega hits.

Madonna - The Celebration Tour Announcement

The tour will begin in Vancouver, BC, on July 15, before taking Madonna – the best-selling female solo touring artist of all time – across North America. Included in her itinerary are stops at Madison Square Garden, the crypto.com Arena, and more.

In October, she will head to Europe, beginning that leg at London’s The O2 before journeying across the continent.

Joining Madonna at the one-of-a-kind experience will be special guest Bob The Drag Queen, aka Caldwell Tidicue. Tickets for The Celebration Tour will go on sale at 10am local time on Friday (January 20).

Legacy members of Madonna’s official fan club will be able to access a special pre-sale before the general sale. Fans in North America will be able to gain access from 12pm ET today (17) through 5pm ET tomorrow (18), while European fans will be able to access it from 9am GMT tomorrow.

Last week (13), Madonna released the deluxe international edition of her 2019 album Madame X. It had previously been available only on CD in select countries.

The International Deluxe eAlbum features the 15 original tracks on the album’s deluxe edition as well as the three bonus tracks from CD2 of the original release that are previously unreleased digitally. The version of “Back That Up To The Beat” on the new digital collection is the final, studio version, rather than the demo version that was released on December 30.

View Madonna’s official website for more information.