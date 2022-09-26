Marcus King Announces Free Livestream Concerts From Sold Out Ryman Shows

Marcus King - Photo: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Marcus King and Orange Amps are partnering with Volume.com for free livestream concerts for two sold-out shows at the historic Ryman Auditorium in his hometown of Nashville this week, on Thursday, September 29 and Friday, September 30.

These exclusive livestreams will see the GRAMMY Award-nominated artist, performer and songwriter headline the Ryman for the first time along with special guests, available for free at Marcus King’s official website. Orange Amps and Volume.com will be there to broadcast these much-anticipated concerts, shot in high-definition 4K using nine camera angles for a full cinematic experience and livestreamed directly to mobile phone, computers, and laptops.

The Ryman concerts this week will see him play tracks from Young Blood, his stellar new album, produced by Dan Auerbach and released on Rick Rubin’s American Records/Republic. He will use his 30 watt all-valve MK Ultra signature amp, which he helped design in collaboration with Orange Amps.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both shows will be livestreamed for free exclusively on Volume.com at 9 pm CT on 29th and 30th September, and can be watched from Marcus King’s YouTube Channel and Facebook page, as well as Orange Amps’ YouTube page and Facebook Page. Viewers can watch the first 15 minutes of the concerts on these pages, after which the show can be viewed for free at https://marcusking.volume.com (please note that five minutes later, viewers will be prompted to enter an email address to continue watching). The shows will be available to view for free on demand for 30 days after each concert.

King’s tales of salvation, break up and addiction, draw on some of his lowest moments with drug and alcohol excess, following a crushing break-up. King is open about his challenges with mental health and shares he often deals with bouts of mania and depression, which were at the forefront of his mind while making Young Blood.

During recording and writing the album, things were so bleak, King believed he was making his last record. In these darkest moments, King turned to his most stadium sized 70s rock influences, both for musical comfort and also as a foreboding warning.

Visit Volume’s official website for more information.