Mariah Carey’s ‘Merry Christmas II You’ Gets Exclusive Vinyl Reissue

Mariah Carey’s Queen of Christmas title remains strong, as the music legend is back with another “Christmas Time by Mariah Carey” Amazon collection. It launched on the shopping site last year, but has expanded this year with new items, notably an Amazon-exclusive 15th anniversary vinyl reissue of Merry Christmas II You.

The vinyl, issued on a standard-weight single LP, will be available for the first time in a “Shiny Starlight” color on November 14. Other items in the collection are silk pajamas, holiday sweaters, ornaments, a snow globe that plays “All I Want For Christmas Is You”, monogrammed socks, aprons, and more.

Merry Christmas II You, Mariah Carey’s second Christmas album, was released in 2010 and features four singles: “Oh Santa!”, “Auld Lang Syne (The New Year’s Anthem),” “When Christmas Comes,” and “Christmas Time Is In The Air Again.” It also included an updated “extra festive” version of her 1994 signature holiday anthem, “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”

Mariah Carey - Oh Santa! (Official Music Video) ft. Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson

Christmas is just one of many moments that Carey is celebrating. Last month, MusiCares announced she will be the 2026 MusiCares Person of the Year. According to a press release, Carey was chosen due to “her extraordinary career as well as her long-standing commitment to supporting communities and people in need.” Carey founded Camp Mariah alongside the Fresh Air Fund, which supports underserved youth, curating programs that advance health, education, and social welfare. The 35th annual Person of the Year benefit gala will be held at the Los Angeles Convention Center on January 30, 2026.

Last week, meanwhile, Carey’s “Don’t Forget About Us” remix with Kaytranada received a 2026 Grammy nomination for Best Remixed Recording, marking her 34th nomination (she’s also won 5 awards). She will also soon kick off her “Christmastime in Las Vegas” residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM. The residency comes after three consecutive years of Carey touring North America for the holiday season. The 10 performances will be held on Nov. 28 and 29, and Dec. 2, 3, 5, 6, 9, 10, 12, and 13.

Buy Mariah Carey’s Merry Christmas II You on vinyl now.