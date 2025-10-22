Mariah Carey To Be 2026 MusiCares Person Of The Year

Photo: Ethan James Green, Courtesy of Musicares

MusiCares has announced that Mariah Carey will be the 2026 MusiCares Person of the Year. The 35th annual Person of the Year benefit gala will be held at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Friday, January 30, 2026. According to a press release, Carey was chosen due to “her extraordinary career as well as her long-standing commitment to supporting communities and people in need.”

“Mariah Carey’s influence extends far beyond her remarkable artistry,” said Theresa Wolters, Executive Director of MusiCares. “She has used her platform consistently to provide tangible support to communities, whether through disaster relief, youth empowerment, or programs that help those facing barriers to opportunity. Her work exemplifies the values at the heart of MusiCares: creating systems of care that lift people up and ensure music professionals and communities can thrive. Honoring her as Person of the Year celebrates both her incredible musical legacy and her dedication to making a meaningful difference in the lives of others.”

“We are honored to recognize Mariah Carey as this year’s MusiCares Person of the Year, a true creative force and once-in-a-generation talent,” said Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy and MusiCares. “Her artistry and her voice have helped shape the sound of our times. We look forward to celebrating her remarkable career on this very special night.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Of particular note, Carey founded Camp Mariah alongside the Fresh Air Fund. The entity aims to support underserved youth, pinpointing crucial programs advancing health, education, and social welfare.

This isn’t the first honor bestowed upon the great Mariah Carey recently. Last month at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards, which took place at Long Island’s UBS Arena, Mariah Carey was presented with the Video Vanguard Award. Carey performed a discography-spanning medley, which marked her first performance at the Awards since 2005. In addition to her Video Vanguard Award, Carey also won her first ever VMA for Best R&B for “Type Dangerous.”

Shop for Mariah Carey’s music on vinyl or CD now.