Mary Gauthier’s ‘Mercy Now’ To See 20th-Anniversary Vinyl Reissue

Cover: Courtesy of Lost Highway Records

Grammy-nominated folk singer-songwriter Mary Gauthier’s classic album Mercy Now is getting a 20th-anniversary vinyl reissue.

The new pressing marks Mercy Now’s first time on wax since its original release. Released in 2005, the record was Gauthier’s fourth studio album, and her debut on Lost Highway Records. She composed, sang and played lead guitar on all 10 tracks featured on the release, recruiting Gurf Morlix and Rich Brotherton to support on guitar. Ian “Mac” Lagan of Faces played Hammond organ, and Patty Griffin and Paul Mills provided backing vocals.

Mary Gauthier - Mercy Now [Audio]

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Mercy Now helped establish Gauthier as one of the preeminent voices in Americana music at the time. The same year the record was released, Gauthier was named the New Artist of the Year by the Americana Music Association. Mercy Now was also recognized among the Top 10 Albums of 2025 by outlets like the LA Times, New York Times, No Depression and Billboard. The record’s title track and enduring favorite “I Drink” has been covered by artists including Boy George, Blake Shelton, Tim McGraw and Lynn Moffatt over the years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gauthier released her most recent new album, Dark Enough to See the Stars, in 2022. In 2024, she also reissued her 1999 debut, Drag Queens In Limousines, in honor of its 25th anniversary. She published a nonfiction book on the art of songwriting, Saved By A Song, in 2021.

In the coming months, Gauthier also has a number of tour dates scheduled around the US. In January and February alone, she’ll play shows in Florida, Texas, Tennessee and her native Louisiana.

Order the 20th anniversary edition of Mary Gauthier’s Mercy Now now.