ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
The Beatles - Anthology 2025
ADVERTISEMENT
The Beatles - Anthology 2025
ADVERTISEMENT
The Beatles - Anthology 2025
SIGN UP

Mary Gauthier’s ‘Mercy Now’ To See 20th-Anniversary Vinyl Reissue

The Americana artist’s 2005 debut for Lost Highway Records is returning to wax.

Published on

Cover: Courtesy of Lost Highway Records

Grammy-nominated folk singer-songwriter Mary Gauthier’s classic album Mercy Now is getting a 20th-anniversary vinyl reissue.

The Cranberries
The Cranberries
The Cranberries

The new pressing marks Mercy Now’s first time on wax since its original release. Released in 2005, the record was Gauthier’s fourth studio album, and her debut on Lost Highway Records. She composed, sang and played lead guitar on all 10 tracks featured on the release, recruiting Gurf Morlix and Rich Brotherton to support on guitar. Ian “Mac” Lagan of Faces played Hammond organ, and Patty Griffin and Paul Mills provided backing vocals.

Mary Gauthier - Mercy Now [Audio]

Click to load video

Mercy Now helped establish Gauthier as one of the preeminent voices in Americana music at the time. The same year the record was released, Gauthier was named the New Artist of the Year by the Americana Music Association. Mercy Now was also recognized among the Top 10 Albums of 2025 by outlets like the LA Times, New York Times, No Depression and Billboard. The record’s title track and enduring favorite “I Drink” has been covered by artists including Boy George, Blake Shelton, Tim McGraw and Lynn Moffatt over the years.

Gauthier released her most recent new album, Dark Enough to See the Stars, in 2022. In 2024, she also reissued her 1999 debut, Drag Queens In Limousines, in honor of its 25th anniversary. She published a nonfiction book on the art of songwriting, Saved By A Song, in 2021.

In the coming months, Gauthier also has a number of tour dates scheduled around the US. In January and February alone, she’ll play shows in Florida, Texas, Tennessee and her native Louisiana.

Order the 20th anniversary edition of Mary Gauthier’s Mercy Now now.

Related Topics:
Click to comment
Comments are temporarily disabled and will return shortly.
The Beatles
The Beatles
Anthology Collection
12LP Box Set
ORDER NOW
The Smashing Pumpkins - Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness Super Deluxe 6LP
The Smashing Pumpkins
Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness
Super Deluxe 6LP
ORDER NOW
The Velvet Underground & Nico
The Velvet Underground & Nico
(Vinylphyle)
1LP
ORDER NOW
Most Popular
Public Enemy Political Hip-Hop
Fight The Power: The Politics Of Hip-Hop
Dru Hill
Best Dru Hill Songs: 15 R&B Classics, Standards, and Deep Cuts
U2 - Photo: Paul Bergen/Redferns
‘Beautiful Day’: The Dawn Of A New Era For U2
More Most Popular uDiscover Music - More
The Rolling Stones - Black And Blue 5LP and Blu-ray
The Rolling Stones
Black And Blue
5LP and Blu-ray
ORDER NOW
Guns N' Roses - Live Era
Guns N' Roses
Live Era '87-'93
4LP
ORDER NOW
Various Artists
Various Artists
Classic Holiday Singles Box
14 x 7in Singles
ORDER NOW
uDiscover Music - Back To Top
uDiscover Music - Back To Top