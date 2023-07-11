Matt Doyle Set To Star As Frank Sinatra In World Premiere Of ‘Sinatra The Musical’

'Sinatra The Musical' promotional image courtesy of Universal Music Group

Tony Award-winning Matt Doyle will take on the iconic role of Frank Sinatra in the highly anticipated World Premiere of Sinatra The Musical, based on the life and career of the legendary artist and cultural icon. This spectacular new musical features twenty actors and seventeen musicians performing over twenty-five of Sinatra’s most legendary songs. It will run at Birmingham Rep from September 23 to October 28, 2023.

Matt Doyle said: ‘I have no doubt my Italian grandmothers would be profoundly overjoyed. This one is for Geraldine Padula and Nicoletta Macchia, who raised my family and me on Frank’s music. I cannot begin to express what an honor it is to take on The Chairman of the Board’s incredible legacy.’

Director and Choreographer Kathleen Marshall furthered: ‘I am so excited to work with Matt Doyle again! Matt is an incredible actor and singer, and he has all the charm, charisma, sensitivity and depth to bring the story of Frank Sinatra’s life and artistry to Birmingham Rep.”

Tina Sinatra added: ‘Sinatra is the first book musical to take an honest look at my father’s life, so the question people kept asking — who could possibly play him? From the moment Matt Doyle swaggered into the audition room, he owned the role. Not only did he naturally possess Frank’s warmth and charm, Matt understood my father’s complexities. And once he began to sing, we knew we had found our Frank! In addition to his extraordinary talent, Matt also possesses an intuitive sensitivity about life that will help reveal the man behind the legend. I can’t wait to see him in the role at Birmingham Rep in the fall! I know Dad will be proud of him.”

Matt Doyle won the 2022 Tony Award for ‘Best Featured Actor in a Musical’ for his performance as Jamie in the Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth’s Company (directed by Marianne Elliott) for which he also won Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards, and received a Drama League Award nomination.

His Broadway credits also include Tony-winning Musicals The Book of Mormon (in the lead role of Elder Price) and Spring Awakening; ‘Best Play’ winner War Horse; and the revival of the beloved musical comedy Bye Bye Birdie. Regionally, he starred in the world premiere of the Huey Lewis musical, The Heart of Rock & Roll at the Old Globe Theater in San Diego; and played Melchoir in the national tour of Spring Awakening. His Off-Broadway and regional credits include Sweeney Todd, West Side Story, A Clockwork Orange, Brooklynite, Giant, and Jasper in Deadland.

On-screen, he has appeared on The Code (CBS), The Original Gossip Girl, and returned to the show in the HBO Max reboot. He can also be seen in the indie feature Private Romeo, and the short film, The Albatross Cafe. Additionally, Doyle has performed at Carnegie Hall with the New York Pops, at symphonies across The United States and Canada, and continues to headline a sold-out solo show throughout New York City and beyond. He is currently finishing his run starring as Seymour in the Westside Theatre’s, Off-Broadway production of Little Shop of Horrors.

Sinatra The Musical is written by the two-time Tony award-winning writer Joe DiPietro (Memphis the Musical, What’s New Pussycat?), directed by three-time Tony Award-winning Kathleen Marshall (Wonderful Town, Anything Goes), and the set is designed by Olivier Award-winning Peter McKintosh (Crazy for You, Orlando). The orchestra of seventeen musicians will be supervised by Gareth Valentine (My Fair Lady, 42nd Street).

Sinatra, The Musical is presented by Birmingham Rep in association with Michele Anthony, Bruce Resnikoff and Scott Landis for Universal Music Group Theatrical and Tina Sinatra and Charles Pignone on behalf of Frank Sinatra Enterprises.

The show begins on New Year’s Eve, 1942, when a skinny 27-year-old Italian American singer is about to step onto the stage of New York’s Paramount Theatre and give a performance that will change music history. As Frank Sinatra’s career suddenly skyrockets, he struggles with balancing the love of his wife, Nancy, against the demands and temptations of being the most popular singer in America. But when he begins a torrid affair with movie goddess Ava Gardner, his records stop selling, and the press turns against him, sending his career into a tailspin. Driven by his devotion to his family, Sinatra employs his peerless artistry and dogged determination to stage the greatest comeback in showbiz history.

Joe DiPietro said: ‘Growing up, there were two pictures hanging in my grandmother’s kitchen — The Pope and Frank Sinatra. So to sit down with Tina Sinatra and hear stories of her father which no one else knows, and then to be able to put those stories on stage – well, I think it’ll make for an unexpected and thrilling new musical. We’ll be showing you how the man became the legend and how the legend was — at the end of the day — just a man. And I couldn’t be more excited that our world premiere is at Birmingham Rep, where I had such a phenomenal time working on What’s New, Pussycat?’

Sean Foley, double Olivier Award-winner, Tony nominee, and Artistic Director of The Rep, Birmingham said: “The Rep is thrilled to be co-producing this world premiere production about the legendary artist Frank Sinatra. His was an extraordinary life, and this promises to be an unmissable show about that life. We look forward to welcoming two-time Tony Award winning writer, Joe DiPietro, and three-time Tony Award-winning Director/Choreographer Kathleen Marshall, together with the rest of the world-class creative team to Birmingham very shortly. I am thrilled that Tony Award winner Matt Doyle will lead the cast in the iconic role of Frank Sinatra himself. Matt is an extraordinary talent, and I know that our audiences will welcome him and the rest of the cast with excitement and open arms.”

Michele Anthony (Executive Vice President, Universal Music Group) and Bruce Resnikoff (President & CEO, Universal Music Enterprises) producing on behalf of Universal Music Group Theatrical said: ‘We’re delighted to premiere this inaugural production of Sinatra The Musical at Birmingham Rep later this year, and to bring a new dimension to one of the most dynamic and creative periods in Frank Sinatra’s iconic life and career. Through the legacy of his music and legendary performances, Frank Sinatra continues to capture the attention of both life-long fans and a new generation of audiences around the world.”

