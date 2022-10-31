Maya Delilah Signs With Blue Note/Capitol; Shares ‘Pretty Face’ Single

Maya Delilah - Photo: Rony Alwin

Maya Delilah has signed with Blue Note/Capitol and released her unforgettable new single “Pretty Face” along with the official video, which you can check out below.

The song is a soulful pop-rock slow jam that turns a disappointing relationship into an amusing and irrepressible kiss-off showcasing Maya’s delightfully pointed sense of humor and impressive guitar chops. It follows Maya’s appearance on Blue Note Re:imagined II where she put her own distinct twist on Cassandra Wilson’s cover of Neil Young’s “Harvest Moon.”

Released on September 30, Blue Note Re:imagined II features fresh takes on music from the Blue Note Records vaults recorded by an exciting line-up of the UK jazz, soul, and R&B scene’s rising stars. Following the widespread international success of the first volume in 2020, Blue Note Re:imagined II once again infuses the spirit of the new UK jazz generation into the legendary label’s iconic catalog, balancing the genre’s tradition with its future and reflecting the melting pot of talent and diversity within the current scene.

Maya Delilah - Pretty Face

A 22-year-old singer-songwriter and guitarist from North London, Maya attended the prestigious BRIT School whose alumni include Adele, Amy Winehouse, and FKA twigs, among many others. While building up a devoted following on Tik Tok and Instagram where she gained noticed for her incredible guitar abilities, Maya started self-releasing music in 2020 and has already racked up more that 25 million streams of fan favorites including “Breakup Season,” “Tangerine Dream,” and “Moonflower.”

Maya is currently on tour in the U.S. supporting the band Melt with West Coast shows in Los Angeles and more next month. This past summer she toured across Europe opening for Blu DeTiger in addition to performing at U.K. festivals including All Points East and Love Supreme.

Maya Delilah Plays The Following Tour Dates With Melt:

Nov. 10 – Casbah – San Diego, CA

Nov. 11 – Troubadour – Los Angeles, CA

Nov. 12 – Cornerstone – Berkeley, CA

Nov. 16 – Fox Cabaret – Vancouver, BC

Nov. 17 – Madame Lou’s – Seattle, WA

Nov. 18 – Doug Fir Lounge – Portland, OR.

