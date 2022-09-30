The Second Volume Of ‘Blue Note Re:imagined’ Is Out Now

'Blue Note Re:Imagined II' cover artwork - courtesy of Blue Note Records

Blue Note Re:imagined returns with a brand new collection out today featuring fresh takes on music from the Blue Note Records vaults recorded by an exciting line-up of the UK jazz, soul, and R&B scene’s rising stars. Following the widespread international success of the first volume in 2020, Blue Note Re:imagined II once again infuses the spirit of the new UK jazz generation into the legendary label’s iconic catalog, balancing the genre’s tradition with its future and reflecting the melting pot of talent and diversity within the current scene.

The Re:Imagined series taps into a burgeoning UK jazz scene that has found global popularity over the last decade. The second volume boasts a diverse cast of artists including Yazz Ahmed, Conor Albert, Parthenope, Swindle, Nubiyan Twist, Ego Ella May, Oscar Jerome & Oscar #Worldpeace, Daniel Casimir, Theon Cross, Maya Delilah, Kay Young, Venna & Marco, Reuben James, Binker Golding, Cherise, and Franc Moody.

Welcome To Blue Note Re:imaigined II

The album presents new interpretations of Blue Note tracks originally recorded by by Donald Byrd, Chick Corea, Grant Green, Chico Hamilton, Bobbi Humphrey, Norah Jones, Joe Lovano, Thelonious Monk, Marlena Shaw, and Wayne Shorter. Stream the Blue Note Re:imagined playlist featuring the originals and the re:imaginations.

“For more than eight decades the artists of Blue Note Records have continually pushed the envelope of contemporary music,” said Blue Note President Don Was. “Blue Note Re:imagined II once again honors that legacy by letting the UK’s most creative young artists reinvent the treasures of the Blue Note catalog through their own lens.”

Blue Note Re:imagined II includes the following tracks:

Yazz Ahmed “It” – From Chick Corea Is (1969)

Conor Albert “You Make Me Feel So Good”- From Bobbi Humphrey Fancy Dancer (1975)

Parthenope “Don’t Know Why” – From Norah Jones Come Away With Me (2002)

Swindle “Miss Kane” – From Donald Byrd Street Lady (1973)

Nubiyan Twist “Through The Noise (Chant No.2)” – From Donald Byrd A New Perspective (1963)

Ego Ella May “The Morning Side Of Love” – From Chico Hamilton Pereginations (1975)

Oscar Jerome & Oscar #Worldpeace “(Why You So) Green With Envy” – From Grant Green Green Street (1961)

Daniel Casimir ft. Ria Moran “Lost” – From Wayne Shorter The Soothsayer (1965)

Theon Cross “Epistrophy” – From Thelonious Monk Genius Of Modern Music, Vol.1 (1948)

Maya Delilah “Harvest Moon” – From Cassandra Wilson New Moon Daughter (1995)

Kay Young “Feel Like Making Love” – From Marlena Shaw Who is this Bitch, Anyway? (1974)

Venna & Marco Bernardis “Where Are We Going” – From Donald Byrd Black Byrd (1972)

Reuben James “Infant Eyes” – From Wayne Shorter Speak No Evil (1964)

Binker Golding “Fort Worth” – From Joe Lovano From The Soul (1991)

Cherise “Sunrise” – From Norah Jones Feels Like Home (2004)

Franc Moody “Cristo Redentor”– From Donald Byrd A New Perspective (1963)

YellowStraps “Caravan” – From Duke Ellington Money Jungle (1962)

BIG YUKI “The Creators” – From Bobby Hutcherson Now! (1969