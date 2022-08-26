Megadeth Receive RIAA Gold And Platinum Plaques After LA Performance

Megadeth - Photo: Alex Kluft

GRAMMY Award winning thrash metal pioneers and icons Megadeth were presented with plaques to commemorate the RIAA certification for platinum sales of 1992’s “Symphony of Destruction,” the gold status of 1986’s “Peace Sells…But Who’s Buying?“ and 1990’s “Holy Wars…The Punishment Due.”

The presentation was held after they performed to a packed house at Five Points Amphitheater in Irvine. MEGADETH are currently on a national tour in support of their new studio album, The Sick, The Dying…And The Dead!, being released on September 2, 2022. The tour kicked off in Portland on Friday, August 19, and concludes on October 15 in Salt Lake City, UT.

The Sick, The Dying…And The Dead! melds the ultra-frenetic riffing, fiercely intricate solos, and adventurous spirit the quartet are known for, all laced with signature virtuosity, precision, and Dave Mustaine’s singular sardonic snarl.

The album combines all the crushing musical motifs that have made Megadeth both repeat metal disruptors and revered genre flagbearers. The project will be released on CD, vinyl, and cassette, as well as digitally through all online partners and is now available for pre-order.

There will also be a limited deluxe edition 2LP, 12-track album pressed on 180g black vinyl housed in a numbered gatefold jacket with a 12×24 lyrics/credits insert, a lenticular vinyl lithograph and a bonus 7-inch featuring “We’ll Be Back” and the unreleased b-side “The Conjuring (Live).” The limited deluxe edition can only be purchased via MEGADETH’s official online store, through Sound of Vinyl, and uDiscover.

MEGADETH’s last studio album, Dystopia (2016), debuted at No.3 on the Billboard 200 Albums chart. The critically acclaimed album was featured in Best Albums lists from leading music magazines, including Rolling Stone’s “20 Best Metal Albums of 2016” (No.6); Revolver’s “Top 20 Metal Albums of 2016” (No.2); and Loudwire’s “20 Best Albums of 2016” (No.12) and “Best Metal Songs of 2016” (No.2) for the title track, “Dystopia.” MEGADETH won a Silver CLIO Award for their Dystopia VR album campaign, and the album’s blistering title track earned the band a GRAMMY Award for Best Metal Performance.

