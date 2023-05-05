Meshell Ndegeocello Shares Expansive New Song ‘The 5th Dimension Ft. The Hawtplates

Meshell Ndegeocello - Photo: Charlie Gross

Meshell Ndegeocello has released “The 5th Dimension,” a sweeping new jazz-infused soul-psychedelic evocation featuring the HawtPlates, a vocal group consisting of Justin Hicks, Kenita-Miller Hicks, and Jade Hicks. You can check it out below.

“The 5th Dimension” is the latest single to be revealed from the multi-instrumentalist, singer, songwriter, and producer’s forthcoming Blue Note debut The Omnichord Real Book, a visionary album out June 16 that taps into a broad spectrum of her musical roots with guest artists including Jason Moran, Ambrose Akinmusire, Jeff Parker, Brandee Younger, Julius Rodriguez, Mark Guiliana, Cory Henry, Joan As Police Woman, and others.

Meshell Ndegeocello - The 5th Dimension (Lyric Video)

Meshell has also announced upcoming tour dates including performances at the Blue Note Jazz Festival in New York City on June 21 and Napa Valley on July 29, as well as upcoming concerts in Minneapolis, Milwaukee, Chicago, Washington DC, Philadelphia, and more. See below for a full list of confirmed tour dates.

“This album is about the way we see old things in new ways,” Meshell explains. “Everything moved so quickly when my parents died. Changed my view of everything and myself in the blink of an eye. As I sifted through the remains of their life together, I found my first Real Book, the one my father gave me. I took their records, the ones I grew up hearing, learning, remembering. My mother gifted me with her ache, I carry the melancholy that defined her experience and, in turn, my experience of this thing called life calls me to disappear into my imagination and to hear the music.”

Pre-order The Omnichord Real Book.

Meshell Ndegeocello – 2023 Tour Dates:

May 13: Tulsa Mayfest @ Guthrie Green- University of Tulsa / Rumble Drum

June 7: Count Basie Center for the Arts – Red Bank, NJ

June 9: Center for the Arts of Homer – Homer, NY

June 13: Dakota – Minneapolis, MN

June 14: Dakota – Minneapolis, MN

June 15: Turner Hall Ballroom – Milwaukee, WI

June 16: Thalia Hall – Chicago, IL

June 18: Terrace Theater @ The Kennedy Center – Washington, DC

June 20: The Ardmore Music Hall – Ardmore, PA

June 21: Blue Note Jazz Festival @ Sony Hall – New York, NY

July 29: Blue Note Jazz Festival Napa – Napa, CA

Aug. 11: We Out Here Festival – Wimborne, UK

Nov. 19: City Winery Pittsburgh – Pittsburgh, PA