Grace Jones, Robert Glasper, Pat Metheny, And More Set For Blue Note Jazz Festival

Grace Jones - Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Blue Note has announced the lineup for the much-anticipated 12th Annual Blue Note Jazz Festival, which is set to kick off May 31.

Artists set to appear include Grace Jones, Pat Metheny, NxWorries (Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge,) Robert Glasper, BJ The Chicago Kid, and Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers, as well as a stop on legendary blues guitarist and singer Buddy Guy’s Damn Right Farewell tour.

Spanning beloved venues across the city including the Beacon Theatre, Sony Hall, Town Hall, SummerStage in Central Park, Celebrate Brooklyn at the Prospect Park Bandshell, and the Blue Note Jazz Club itself in Greenwich Village, the festival will begin with the iconic Grace Jones taking the stage at Hammerstein Ballroom on May 31.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Blue Note Jazz Festival is celebrating the pulse and culture of New York City, and there is no better way to do that than by experiencing iconic artists throughout iconic venues this summer,” says Blue Note Director of Programming Alex Kurland. “We’re proud to spotlight multi-generational, legendary artists who have had an extraordinary impact and influence on music and culture.”

Kurland continues, “This year’s festival icons include Grace Jones, Robert Glasper, Anderson .Paak’s NxWorries, Pat Metheny, Cuban legends Chucho Valdés and Omara Portuondo, Bruce Hornsby, Ron Carter, Talib Kweli, Sergio Mendes and bluesman Buddy Guy. This year’s famed venues include our flagship Blue Note Jazz Club, Prospect Park Celebrate Brooklyn, Beacon Theatre, Sony Hall, Town Hall, Central Park SummerStage and Hammerstein Ballroom.”

A cultural institution since 1981, the Blue Note has been recognized since its inception for artistic integrity, commitment to showcasing diverse and genre spanning artists and a long running community of music lovers and friends built within its storied walls.

While jazz is at its core, the Blue Note continues to broaden its offerings with a mission to spotlight contemporary artists across all musical styles, backgrounds and cultures. The club and its sister institutions worldwide continue to draw massive household names.

Visit Blue Note Jazz Festival’s official website for more information.