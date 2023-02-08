Metallica’s Latest Helping Hands Concert Raises $3 Million For Charity

Metallica - Photo: Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for P+ and MTV

Metallica and its All Within My Hands foundation ended 2022 on a deafening high note, as its third ‘Helping Hands Concert & Auction’ raised approximately $3,000,000 — all of which will go directly to All Within My Hands’ efforts supporting workforce education, the fight against hunger, disaster relief and other critical local services.

Taking place December 16, 2022 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, the ‘Helping Hands’ benefit event was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and streamed live on Paramount+. Leaders from six non-profit organizations took the stage between sets from Greta Van Fleet, a guest appearance from St. Vincent, and the hosts of the evening, Metallica, who were introduced by none other than Robert Downey Jr.

“The funds raised from the ‘Helping Hands Concert & Auction’ will have a lasting impact on All Within My Hands’ ability to grow our Metallica Scholars initiative, combat hunger, and aid in response to natural disasters,” said Peter Delgrosso, executive director, All Within My Hands. “The Los Angeles event was the largest fundraiser in our history, and we profoundly appreciate the generosity of everyone involved. We could not have achieved these results otherwise.”

As part of the ‘Helping Hands Concert & Auction’, All Within My Hands honored several mission-aligned organizations and provided grants to each to donate additional resources, including Baby2Baby, First Star, Feeding America, World Central Kitchen, mikeroweWorks Foundation and The Skatepark Project.

Additionally, the first donations generated by 2021’s The Metallica Blacklist compilation have been made — totaling over $1,000,000.

Hailed upon its release as “easily the most ambitious release of its kind” (Pitchfork),The Metallica Blacklist marked the 30th anniversary of the band’s landmark self-titled fifth album (a.k.a. The Black Album) with a staggering array of passion and talent: more than 50 artists contributing unique interpretations of their favorite tracks from the album, spanning a vast range of genres, generations, cultures, continents and more.

All profits from The Metallica Blacklist are being divided evenly between All Within My Hands and charities chosen by the participating artists — including Happy Hippie Foundation (Miley Cyrus), Outlaw State Of Kind (Chris Stapleton),RAINN (Phoebe Bridgers),Dhamma Mahavana (Weezer),Borne Cancer Fonden Denmark (Volbeat),St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (J Balvin),The Doug Flutie Jr. Foundation For Autism (Jon Pardi),The Special Olympics (Cage The Elephant),Save The Children (Alessia Cara + The Warning, Ha*Ash), Camp Aranutiq (Ghost) and literally dozens more.

