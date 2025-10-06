Mickey Guyton Unveils New Single, ‘Sugar Cookie’

Cover: Courtesy of MCA

Mickey Guyton has shared a song off her upcoming Christmas album. “Sugar Cookie,” a playful ode to holiday love, will appear on Feels Like Christmas, her first full-length holiday album, out October 24 via MCA.

“Like a Christmas sweater. When we bake together. Everything is merry and bright,” she sings on the festive song, which arrived with a thematic visualizer.

Last year, Guyton released her sophomore album House on Fire. The album includes the singles “Scary Love,” “Make It Me,” and “My Side of the Country,” as well as “Nothing Compares To You,” a collaboration with multi-platinum-selling artist Kane Brown.

Guyton’s 2021 debut album Remember Her Name led her to become the first Black artist to earn a Grammy nomination for Best Country Album. The record’s title track “Remember Her Name” also landed Guyton Grammy nominations for Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance.

Mickey Guyton - Sugar Cookie (Official Audio Video)

In March, Guyton covered Ringo Starr’s “You Don’t Know Me at All.” She first performed the track in January during Ringo & Friends at the Ryman, a star-studded concert special featuring Ringo and a roster of his celebrated musical friends, filmed at Nashville’s iconic Ryman Auditorium

Guyton recently joined artists like Joni Mitchell, John Legend, SZA, Billie Eilish to celebrate the legendary Cyndi Lauper for the CBS special “A GRAMMY® Salute to Cyndi Lauper: Live from the Hollywood Bowl.” Guyton performed Lauper’s 1993 track “Who Let In The Rain.”

Guyton will perform a series of live shows this fall and winter. Dates begin October 10 in Saint Paul, MN and include a stop at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, TN.

Alongside a lineup of other country music stars, Guyton will appear in the Hallmark movie A Grand Ole Opry Christmas. Guyton’s song “Heaven Down Here” inspired the 2023 Hallmark movie of the same name.

Order Mickey Guyton’s Feels Like Christmas now.