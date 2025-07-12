ADVERTISEMENT
Miranda Lambert And Chris Stapleton Share Disco-Infused Collaboration ‘A Song To Sing’

The country superstars wrote the track together, alongside songwriters Jesse Frasure and Jenee Fleenor.

Published on

Cover: Courtesy of Republic Records

Two of country music’s biggest stars, Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton, have shared their first duet, “A Song To Sing.” Lambert and Stapleton penned the song themselves, pulling from a demo by songwriters Jesse Frasure and Jenee Fleenor.

Over a pulsing disco beat, the two trade verses before joining voices on the chorus, singing: “You are a part of me/ Baby you’re the heart of me/ Together we can write a song to sing/ And in that melody /Baby you’re the harmony/ That you just can’t find anywhere.”

The track is an homage to a long history of great country duets, with a special nod to early 1980s collaborations. Its disco elements are reminiscent of the Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers classic “Islands In The Stream,” written and produced by Bee Gees, as well as Barry Gibb and Barbra Streisand’s “Guilty.”

Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton - "A Song to Sing" (Official Lyric Video)

Lambert shared her experience working on the track with The Tennessean: “To have someone so soulful and willing to go into the heart of the feelings, to share the pull of the road and creative life — and what that means when you love someone with every bit of your being is next level. When we finished it, we both knew we wanted to release it, to share it with everyone.”

Frasure also shared his perspective as a songwriter, noting, “Thankfully, we have fearless artists like Chris and Miranda who are willing to aim beyond Music Row’s (modern expectation) and do whatever the heck they want.” He continued, “the best songwriters in the world deserve to work over sonic presentations that open up the palette of melodies and moods that are possible. It has been proven that aspects of those early ’80s vibes lend themselves to emotionally vulnerable, cool, universally appealing and feel-good lyrics and melodies.”

Lambert and Stapleton boast a combined 14 GRAMMY, 33 Country Music Association and 59 Academy of Country Music awards.

Listen to “A Song to Sing” now.

