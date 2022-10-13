Montell Fish Announces ‘Her Love Still Haunts Me Like A Ghost’

Montell Fish - Photo: Brandon Minton (Courtesy of Dark Matter Media)

Critically acclaimed Brooklyn-based singer and songwriter Montell Fish has announced the October 28 release date for his new EP, Her Love Still Haunts Me Like A Ghost.

Bridging his recently released debut album JAMIE and his upcoming album CHARLOTTE, Her Love Still Haunts Me Like A Ghost is a seven-track EP that finds Montell taking his stripped-down, DIY sound in a brand new direction, introducing vibrant synthesizers and instrumentation, dance-floor-ready tempos, and lyricism littered with self-exploration and a yearning for lost love.

Her Love Still Haunts Me Like A Ghost features Montell’s previously-released single “Hotel,” a track that Ones To Watch described as “a haunting, hypnotic affair” and “crafted for late-night drives, where your only company is you and your subconscious.”

Supporting the EP, Montell will be hitting the road on his 11-date A Night With A Ghost Tour, showcasing his ethereal sound and captivating stage presence. Having amassed a dedicated fanbase of 9.6 million monthly Spotify listeners and earning the critical praise of critics from Billboard to The New York Times, Montell Fish is ushering in the next chapter of his star-crossed love story with the release of Her Love Still Haunts Me Like A Ghost EP on October 28.

“Her Love Haunts Me Like A Ghost is a transitional project. It’s essentially a sequel to JAMIE and a prequel to my next albums, CHARLOTTE and MARSHALL,” explains Montell Fish. “All three albums are loosely tied to the theme of grief and the emotions felt throughout the grieving process. JAMIE was centered around denial and isolation whereas CHARLOTTE is more about anger, so the new EP is kind of a bridge between those emotions. That’s why you’ll most likely notice a bit more bravado and rock elements incorporated with the more introspective and seductive R&B sounds on JAMIE. It’s also something I wanted to release ahead of my upcoming tour because I’m really excited to incorporate these new sounds into my live performance.”

Pre-order Her Love Still Haunts Me Like A Ghost.