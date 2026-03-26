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Mumford & Sons Perform Tiny Desk Concert

The rockers jammed to tunes from their latest album, ‘Prizefighter.’

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Mumford And Sons Sigh No More album cover web optimised 820
Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Mumford & Sons have finally made it to NPR’s Tiny Desk. The London folk rockers were initially booked to perform during their tour run of 2012’s Babel, but had to cancel at the last minute. Now, they’ve officially made their debut on the famed set for a jam session of tunes from their Prizefighter album.

Lead vocalist and guitarist Marcus Mumford, pianist Ben Lovett, and bassist Ted Dwane were accompanied by touring banjo player Matt Menefee and a string section made up of Christine Lamprea on cello, Miranda Sielaff on viola, and Rob Moose and Christina Courtin on violin for the four-song set.

They opened with “I’ll Tell You Everything” from Prizefighter, which was followed by “White Blank Page” from their 2009 debut, Sigh No More. The band closed with two more songs from Prizefighter, including “Badlands” and the album’s lead single “Rubber Band Man.”

Mumford & Sons: Tiny Desk Concert

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“When we first came to America, our record label—for better or for worse—had us going ‘round the radio stations playing in little offices,” Mumford shared before closing the set with “Rubber Band Man.” “They never filmed it. I’m quite glad they didn’t, actually, ‘cause it was pretty rough. But we did a bit of this in the beginning, and it feels like we get to be a new band again. We love it, we’re having a great time.”

Mumford & Sons released their sixth and latest album, Prizefighter, on February 20. Co-produced and co-written with The National’s Aaron Dessner, it features collaborations with Hozier, Gracie Abrams, Chris Stapleton, and Gigi Perez. The band will soon embark on a North American tour this summer, which begins June 2 at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena. They’ll be joined by CAAMP, Lord Huron, Sierra Ferrell, Marcus King Band, Dylan Gossett, and Medium Build.

Mumford & Sons, along with The Offspring, The Strokes, and Goo Goo Dolls, will headline the 2026 Sea.Hear.Now Festival. It will take place in Asbury Park, New Jersey, on September 19 and 20.

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