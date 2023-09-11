Ne-Yo Kicks Off ‘Champagne And Roses’ Tour With Sold-Out Detroit Show

Ne-Yo - Photo: Scott Legato/Getty Images

Ne-Yo kicked off his highly anticipated Champagne and Roses Tour with a sold-out and unforgettable night at the Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill featuring special guests Mario and Pleasure P.

The multi-platinum hitmaker played iconic R&B classics like “Because of You” and “Miss Independent,” in addition to newer hits such as “U 2 Luv,” from his most recent album Self Explanatory. Fans also enjoyed an R&B dance party named the “Champagne Hour” with DJ Mr. Light Show ahead of the show.

The next stop on the Champagne and Roses Tour will be Wednesday, September 13 at Blossom Music Center in Cleveland, Ohio and will continue making waves across the U.S. in Philadelphia, Atlanta, Dallas and more, before concluding at Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California on October 4.

Back in February, Ne-Yo shared a mini-documentary highlighting his life and career, entitled In My Own Words. The film is available to stream courtesy of the R&B superstar’s YouTube page.

In the beginning of the film, Ne-Yo explains, “I learned very early on that one of the more passionate genres of music was R&B. R&B is basically melodic passion.”

Ne-Yo also discussed his origins in the genre, saying, “I realized it was gonna be music for me at nine years old. I grew up in a house with my mother, my sister, my grandmother, and five aunts.” He goes on to explain how his mom worked in casinos, taking any job she could to take care of her children. When she came home after work, she would always have a new piece of music to show Ne-Yo, and they would listen to it together.

“Initially it was a lot of R&B and Motown. Then she started bringing home Wayne Newton and The Rat Pack. Tom Jones and stuff like that. That fueled my love of melody as opposed to just music.”

Listen to the best of Ne-Yo on Apple Music and Spotify.