NEEDTOBREATHE Announces Their Tenth Studio Album, The Long Surrender

Cover: Courtesy of MCA Nashville

NEEDTOBREATHE has announced the release of its tenth album, The Long Surrender. Produced by Grammy-winner Dave Cobb and recorded last year at his studio in Savannah, GA, the LP is set for a March 27 release.

“In the beginning, I didn’t even think I was writing for a record—I was just writing in a therapeutic way, trying to get my head around what I wanted my life to look like going forward,” lead singer Bear Rinehart shared in a press release. “There’s always been a guardedness as far as how personal I get in the songs, or how overtly I express certain things, but this time I was writing everything down as I was going through it. It felt like the songs were coming from a different place, and where we ended up almost feels like a whole new band.”

NEEDTOBREATHE - "The Long Surrender" [Official Lyric Video]

Watch this video on YouTube

Click to load video

“NEEDTOBREATHE feels vital on this album,” Cobb said. “They came in with open hearts and gratitude, focused on nothing but the truth. You can feel it in Bear’s voice and in the musicianship throughout the record.”

Ahead of the album release, the band recently shared its “The Long Surrender” single. Last year, they teamed with country band The Red Clay Strays for “Momma Loves Me.”

“I just knew Brandon and the band would relate to this song, because they’ve stayed completely true to what they believe, and that is so refreshing to me,” Rinehart said of the collaboration. “I don’t think I have ever seen somebody have the kind of success they’re having and also be exactly who they are all the time.”

NEEDTOBREATHE is currently on the road for the second leg of The Barely Elegant Acoustic Tour. The 21-date trek began on February 4 in Mobile, AL, and wraps on March 7 in Fort Worth, TX. The tour, which originally began as a fall 2025 theater run, is an acoustic take on the band’s hits and deep cuts across its nine albums.

Listen to NNEDTOBREATHE’s title track from The Long Surrender here.