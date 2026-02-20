SIGN UP

NEEDTOBREATHE Announces Their Tenth Studio Album, The Long Surrender

The Southern rock band is currently on its second leg of The Barely Elegant Acoustic Tour.

Published on

NEEDTOBREATHE The Long Surrender
Cover: Courtesy of MCA Nashville

NEEDTOBREATHE has announced the release of its tenth album, The Long Surrender. Produced by Grammy-winner Dave Cobb and recorded last year at his studio in Savannah, GA, the LP is set for a March 27 release.

“In the beginning, I didn’t even think I was writing for a record—I was just writing in a therapeutic way, trying to get my head around what I wanted my life to look like going forward,” lead singer Bear Rinehart shared in a press release. “There’s always been a guardedness as far as how personal I get in the songs, or how overtly I express certain things, but this time I was writing everything down as I was going through it. It felt like the songs were coming from a different place, and where we ended up almost feels like a whole new band.”

NEEDTOBREATHE - "The Long Surrender" [Official Lyric Video]

Click to load video

“NEEDTOBREATHE feels vital on this album,” Cobb said. “They came in with open hearts and gratitude, focused on nothing but the truth. You can feel it in Bear’s voice and in the musicianship throughout the record.”

Ahead of the album release, the band recently shared its “The Long Surrender” single. Last year, they teamed with country band The Red Clay Strays for “Momma Loves Me.”

“I just knew Brandon and the band would relate to this song, because they’ve stayed completely true to what they believe, and that is so refreshing to me,” Rinehart said of the collaboration. “I don’t think I have ever seen somebody have the kind of success they’re having and also be exactly who they are all the time.”

NEEDTOBREATHE is currently on the road for the second leg of The Barely Elegant Acoustic Tour. The 21-date trek began on February 4 in Mobile, AL, and wraps on March 7 in Fort Worth, TX. The tour, which originally began as a fall 2025 theater run, is an acoustic take on the band’s hits and deep cuts across its nine albums.

Listen to NNEDTOBREATHE’s title track from The Long Surrender here.

Related Topics:
Paul McCartney and Wings
Paul McCartney and Wings
Man On The RunLP
LP
ORDER NOW
The Beach Boys - We Gotta Groove: The Brother Studio Years
The Beach Boys
We Gotta Groove: The Brother Studio Years
3LP
ORDER NOW
The Smashing Pumpkins
The Smashing Pumpkins
Gish 35th Anniversary
LP
ORDER NOW
Most Popular
Prog Rock to Pop
Weighty In The Eighties: When Prog Rock Went Pop
Best 90s Hip-Hop Illustration
The Best 90s Hip Hop Songs: Classic Rap From A Golden Era
uDiscover Music image background
Gil Evans Out of the Cool album cover
‘Out of the Cool’: Celebrating Gil Evans’ Masterpiece
More Most Popular uDiscover Music - More
Bee Gees - You Should Be Dancing: The 12 Collection
Bee Gees
You Should Be Dancing: The 12 Collection
4LP
ORDER NOW
Peter Frampton - Frampton Comes Alive! (Vinylphyle)
Peter Frampton
Frampton Comes Alive! (Vinylphyle)
2LP
ORDER NOW
D'Angelo
D'Angelo
Voodoo (Zoetrope)
2LP
ORDER NOW
uDiscover Music - Back To Top
uDiscover Music - Back To Top