Nia Archives Shares New Song, ‘Danger’

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Nia Archives has shared her first new song of 2026, “Danger.” The track’s title is an acronym for a NSFW rhyme: “D is for me, A to the Zay, N is for my number you can block it all day, G is the spot, E is what we drop, R is for I really really love you don’t stop.” She produced the song alongside James Ford and Ethan P. Flynn, the latter of whom also co-wrote it with her.

The track arrives alongside a music video directed by Claryn Chong that stars Nia—in the clip, she dances around her room, swept up in a romance and feeling herself. She’s been teasing the new song for the better part of the month across TikTok, Instagram, and her other social platforms.

Nia Archives – Danger (Official Video)

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“It’s definitely an X-rated tune, I really pushed that side –I’ve never even sworn in my music,” the British jungle producer shared in a press statement. “But it’s a part of love…or of lust… that people get a bit scared to talk about.Being in your mid-20s, you’re figuring out who you are, exploring your sexuality… I think people kind of get stuck in girlhood, but really and truly, I’m 26 and I feel like I’m entering womanhood.”

“Danger” is Nia’s first new song of 2026. She shared her debut album, Silence Is Loud, in 2024. The record debuted at No. 16 on the UK Albums charts. Since then, she’s gained critical acclaim around the world,making history as the first jungle artist to earn three career BRIT Award nominations: for Artist of the Year and Best Dance Act at the 2025 BRIT Awards, and a Rising Star nomination in 2023. Silence Is Loud also earned her a Mercury Prize nomination last year.

Listen to Nia Archives’ “Danger” here.