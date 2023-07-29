Offset Recruits Cardi B For New Single ‘Jealousy’

Offset and Cardi B - Photo: Anthony Campusano

Offset’s “Jealousy” featuring Cardi B—the first single from the Grammy-nominated superstar’s forthcoming album—is out now via Motown Records.

Hip hop’s first couple directly address recent internet speculation about their relationship on the incendiary new track, which samples Three 6 Mafia’s “Jealous Ass B_____s.” Offset and Cardi wrote “Jealousy” with OZ (Drake, DJ Khaled), Boi-1da (Drake, Nicki Minaj) and Jahaan Sweet (Drake, Jon Batiste), who produced.

A tribute to the classic 2001 film Baby Boy, the official video for “Jealousy” is full of love and drama. Shot in Los Angeles, it features Offset, Cardi, and award-winning actress Taraji P Henson (Baby Boy, “Empire”) plus cameo appearances by all of Offset’s children.

Offset and J3K Logistics, his production company, produced and directed the video. Offset teased “Jealousy” with this video clip, which was inspired by James Brown’s infamous 1988 CNN interview. Oscar winner Jamie Lee Curtis plays the role of the reporter.

Last weekend, Offset performed at Rolling Loud Miami, where Cardi joined him to perform “Clout” and Migos’ “MotorSport.” The three-time Platinum “Clout” featuring Cardi B—which appeared on Offset’s debut solo album, 2019’s Father of 4—received a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Performance, marking his first nod for his solo work and following Migos’ nominations for Best Rap Album and Best Rap Performance at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards.

Preparing to launch this new era of his career, Offset spoke with reporters from Variety in a wide-ranging interview that delves into his forthcoming album, family life, and forming Migos with childhood friends Quavo and Takeoff. “This is me going full-fledged into my solo career,” Offset told Variety. “I’m coming through, bustin’ through the door. It’s all set, my next chapter. It’s my time.”

Last we heard from Offset as a solo artist was last year when he unveiled a number of new singles, including the Moneybagg Yo-featuring “Code,” which swiftly followed “5 4 3 2 1.”

“I got so much knowledge I had to get out the streets,” the Atlanta icon raps on the ominous trap track before swapping verses with his collaborator. The accompanying music video, which was directed by Claire Arnold, sees the pair appearing alongside international supermodel Bella Hadid, who commands attention with a deadly thousand-yard stare as she contorts to the track’s bounce.

Buy or stream “Jealousy.”