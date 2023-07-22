Quavo Confirms Release Date For New Album ‘Rocket Power’

Quavo - Photo: Prince Williams/WireImage

Quavo has announced that his new album Rocket Power will arrive on August 4. The Migos rapper shared the news with a trailer that features a gigantic CGI rocket getting ready for lift off as Quavo raps in front of it.

In a statement alongside the video, Quavo shared: “This Album Is Embodying All My Emotions. Through the process of healing I’ve learned to turn tragedy into triumph. I had to dig deep into my purpose and find the power to keep striving. To my fans, thanks for being patient wit me and supporting Us. To my FAMILY, even when times get hard we kno our MAIN mission is to keep the Rocket name ALIVE. TIL INFINITY.”

ROCKET POWER OFFICIAL ALBUM TRAILER

Quavo took to social media in March to initially announce the new project. The MC used Instagram to muse on the project, reflecting on his late cousin Takeoff and how he helped inspire the record.

He writes, “This album is for the Rocket, our true fans, and also this is my therapy. This album is a true reflection of how I feel right now…Sometimes I’m good, sometimes I’m down, sometimes I’m disappointed, sometimes I fall apart, but then I always find my strength again. I know everything might not be alright right now, but the Rocket showed me a way to make it right! Rocket Power keeps me going. Rocket Power gives me fuel. ‘Rocket Power’ will help us all overcome whatever we’re going through.”

Back at the end of March, Quavo shared “Honey Bun,” which followed previous tributes to his departed Migos bandmate and cousin Takeoff. Though the track isn’t directly dedicated to his friend like previous cuts “Without You” and “Greatness,” he still alludes to the passing, rapping, “I don’t wanna hear no sorry for my loss.”

