Offset Recruits Jamie Lee Curtis For James Brown Interview Spoof

Offset - Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

Offset teased the upcoming arrival of a new song by recreating an old CNN interview in which the icon answered questions and evaded others as James Brown, casting Jamie Lee Curtis as the news anchor. Check out the clip here.

Last we heard from Offset as a solo artist was last year when he unveiled a number of new singles, including the Moneybagg Yo-featuring “Code,” which swiftly followed “5 4 3 2 1.”

“I got so much knowledge I had to get out the streets,” the Atlanta icon raps on the ominous trap track before swapping verses with his collaborator. The accompanying music video, which was directed by Claire Arnold, sees the pair appearing alongside international supermodel Bella Hadid, who commands attention with a deadly thousand-yard stare as she contorts to the track’s bounce.

In other Migos news, Offset’s rapping partner Quavo recently announced his new album, Rocket Power. The album will arrive on August 4. The MC shared the news with a trailer that features a gigantic CGI rocket getting ready for lift off as Quavo raps in front of it.

In a statement alongside the video, Quavo shared: “This Album Is Embodying All My Emotions. Through the process of healing I’ve learned to turn tragedy into triumph. I had to dig deep into my purpose and find the power to keep striving. To my fans, thanks for being patient wit me and supporting Us. To my FAMILY, even when times get hard we kno our MAIN mission is to keep the Rocket name ALIVE. TIL INFINITY.”

Quavo took to social media in March to initially announce the new project. The MC used Instagram to muse on the project, reflecting on his late cousin Takeoff and how he helped inspire the record.

Back at the end of March, Quavo shared “Honey Bun,” which followed previous tributes to his departed Migos bandmate and cousin Takeoff. Though the track isn’t directly dedicated to his friend like previous cuts “Without You” and “Greatness,” he still alludes to the passing, rapping, “I don’t wanna hear no sorry for my loss.”

