Future, Doechii, And Ludacris To Headline Atlanta’s ONE Musicfest

Photo: Terence Rushin/Getty Images

ONE Musicfest will be returning to Piedmont Park in Atlanta on October 25 and 26. The two-day event will be headlined by Future, Doechii, and Ludacris.

Other artists set to perform include The Roots, The Dungeon Family, Flo, Ari Lennox, Bobby V, Lloyd, and plenty more.

Many of the sets at the festival are set to be special in one way or another. The Roots’ performance will feature Mary J. Blige, Busta Rhymes, Havoc of Mobb Deep, and, of course, the band’s MC Black Thought. Doechii is billed as “Top Dawg’s Special Guest“ and her set will come “Live From The Swamp,” which is a reference to her tour of the same name.

Ludacris’ set will feature friends and celebrate his 25th anniversary as an artist. Dungeon Family’s Reunion set will feature “Friends” and will pay tribute to the late Rico Wade. Other highlights include an “R&B 2000’s Set,” a “Southern Ladies Set,” and more.

The news comes at an exciting time for Ludacris. Last year he acknowledged another anniversary, celebrating 20 years of The Red Light District with a special vinyl release. DMX, Nate Dogg, Nas, and more appear on the 2004 album, which features production from Timbaland (“The Potion”), Craig King (“Who Not Me”), Salaam Remi (“Virgo”), and others.

As for other artists on the bill, Doechii is gearing up for her aforementioned Live From The Swamp Tour, which is set to traverse North America in October and November, followed by her first ever dates in Australia in December.

Doechii’s live itinerary for the rest of the year begins with a run of festival sets throughout the summer and early fall: Belgium’s Pukkelpop festival this month, the All Things Go fests in Queens, NY and Columbia, MD in September, and two weekends of the Austin City Limits festival in Texas in October.

