Parker McCollum Goes Gold With ‘Handle On You’ RIAA Certification

Parker McCollum - Photo: Gary Miller/Getty Images

Rising country star Parker McCollum has a new accomplishment under his belt: his third Gold-certified single. “Handle On You,” released in August of 2022, is his fastest-growing track to date, surpassing 120 million global streams and landing Top 5 placements on country radio. Parker will make his The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon debut Thursday, March 30th, to perform the single.

McCollum was presented with his Gold record yesterday, March 29, by UMG Nashville President Cindy Mabe and RIAA’s Jackie Jones, both of whom shared their thoughts on the achievement. “Parker McCollum is a redefining, culture shaping artist,” Mabe says. “At a time when star power is being undervalued and streaming metrics are crowned king, Parker proves that you can have, and be, both. Parker is a very important artist for the future of country music and we are beyond blessed that he is helping define our next era of country music at Universal Music Group Nashville.”

Jones adds, “The RIAA is excited to share in this incredible accomplishment with Parker, his team and everyone at UMG Nashville. RIAA certifications are earned solely based on what the fans are choosing to listen to. Seeing this song get certified so quickly is a true testament to the impact Parker has on his fans.”

McCollum shared a statement of his own with fans: “Another Gold record – what an awesome thing to be able to say. I can’t thank the fans enough for always showing up. Y’all keep this whole thing going and I couldn’t do it without you.”

“Handle On You” is the lead single from McCollum’s upcoming album Never Enough, out May 12. His major label debut, Gold Chain Cowboy, was released in 2021, with its singles “To Be Loved By You” and “Pretty Heart” also achieving Gold (and in the case of the latter, Platinum) status.

Buy or stream “Handle On You.”