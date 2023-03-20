Parker McCollum Revs Up For Nashville Superspeedway Ally 400 Show

Parker McCollum - Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ALSAC/ St. Jude

Parker McCollum will play at the Nashville Superspeedway as this year’s official pre-race performer, ahead of the Ally 400. The event is scheduled for Sunday, June 25.

McCollum is due to perform at around 5pm on the day, taking to the pre-race concert stage located on pit road. Fans attending the race can enhance their experience by purchasing a Pre-Race Track Pass for $75 plus tax, giving them stage-front access for the concert and driver introductions, views down pit road, as well as the opportunity to view the race from within the infield. A race day ticket must accompany the Pre-Race Track Pass.

The prestigious pre-race slot was filled last year by Brothers Osborne, and the year before by Chris Janson. “It’s really an honor to play the Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway,” says McCollum. “I’ve always been a big fan of NASCAR and am excited to bring my show to the track in June. See y’all there.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Matt Greci, Senior Vice President & General Manager of Nashville Superspeedway, says: “We are thrilled to showcase Parker McCollum, one of country music’s fastest rising superstars, at Nashville Superspeedway prior to the green flag for the Ally 400. As the home for NASCAR Cup Series racing here in Music City, we always want to make sure we provide an amazing music performance before America’s best drivers hit the track for the Ally 400.”

Parker McCollum - Speed (Official Audio)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

As reported, McCollum’s Never Enough will be released on May 12 as the follow-up to 2021’s Gold Chain Cowboy. It will feature his recently-shared track “Speed” as well as the previously-released “Stoned” and “I Ain’t Going Nowhere,” and his current Billboard Country Airplay Top 10 success “Handle On You.” His “To Be Loved By You” hit from the previous album has just been certified platinum by the RIAA, having previously gone gold in May last year.

Pre-order Parker McCollum’s Never Enough.