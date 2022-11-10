Paul McCartney Announces Limited Edition Box Featuring 80 x 7” Singles

Paul McCartney - Photo: 2018 Mary McCartney

Paul McCartney has announced the December 2 release of The 7” Singles Box, featuring no fewer than 80 x 7” of his singles, to mark his 80th birthday in June. It contains a total of 163 tracks and more than ten hours of music.

Shop the best of Paul McCartney’s discography on vinyl and more.

The physical set, limited to 3,000 copies, is beautifully presented in a wooden art crate, designed and built in Derbyshire, England. It will feature a 148-page book with a personal foreword by McCartney, an essay by music journalist Rob Sheffield, and extensive chart information, liner notes, and single artwork. Each box will include a randomly selected exclusive test pressing of one of the singles. The collection will also be available digitally.

ADVERTISEMENT

The collection features such gems from Paul’s peerless songbook as “Another Day,” “My Love,” “Jet,” “Live and Let Die,” “Band on the Run,” “Silly Love Songs,” “Coming Up,” “Ebony and Ivory,” “Say Say Say,” “No More Lonely Nights,” “Wonderful Christmastime,” and many more. Released today (10) as tasters for the set are the rare 1971 mono versions of “Uncle Albert/Admiral Halsey” and “Too Many People.”

Uncle Albert / Admiral Halsey (Mono / 2022 Remaster)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

The lavish box is a celebration not only of McCartney’s staggering contribution to music history but of the 7” single itself, a format that had a profound and lasting influence on him as both as a songwriter and a music fan. Paul writes in his foreword about how he still enjoys the thrill of discovering new and old gems in record shops and the respect that he and The Beatles had for single B-sides, which often featured tracks not featured on their LPs.

The 80 singles in the box span 1971’s “Another Day” to a 7” version of 2022’s Record Store Day Song of the Year, “Women and Wives,” from his No.1 album of 2020, McCartney III. Half a century of Paul’s life and work is showcased in a unique treasure trove, which features recreations of 65 singles.

They come complete with their original B-sides, using restored artwork from 11 countries, and include 15 singles never before released on 7”. These comprise tracks previously released on 12”, picture discs, CD singles, promos, digital downloads, music videos, two previously unheard demos, and a previously unheard 7” single edit. “I hope the songs in this box set bring back fun memories for you too,” says McCartney. “They do for me, and there will be more to come…”

Pre-order The 7” Singles Box, which is released on December 2.