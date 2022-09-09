Paul McCartney Pens Touching Tribute To Queen Elizabeth II

Paul McCartney - Photo: Dave Thompson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Paul McCartney has offered a touching tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II. McCartney shared the statement on his official website, which you can read here.

He begins, “On the sad occasion of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s passing, my memories came flooding back and I would like to share these with you.

“I feel privileged to have been alive during the whole of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign. When I was 10 years old I entered an essay competition in Liverpool and won my division for my essay about the British Monarchy so I have been a fan for a long time. In 1953 when the Queen was crowned everyone on our street in Speke, Liverpool finally got a television set and we settled down to watch the Coronation in glorious black and white.

“Looking back I am honoured and amazed to see that I met Her Majesty eight or nine times and each time she impressed me with her great sense of humour combined with great dignity. These times were:

“Firstly, when The Beatles got the MBE on 26th October 1965. I remember us being taken aside and shown what the correct protocol was. We were told how to approach Her Majesty and not to talk to her unless she talks to us. For four Liverpool lads, it was, ‘Wow, hey man.’”

McCartney adds more memories, sharing, “The next time we met was some years later at the Royal Albert Hall on 13th December 1982. It was at an event Linda and I attended called An Evening for Conservation. Part of the evening included some orchestral re-workings of some Beatles songs and I remember chatting with Her Majesty about them. She also re-introduced me to Prince Philip who said he remembered our previous meeting in the sixties!”

