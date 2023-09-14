Pete Doherty Documentary ‘Stranger In My Own Skin’ Gets First Trailer

Pete Doherty - Photo: Andy Willsher/Redferns/Getty Images

Ahead of its premiere at the upcoming Zurich Film Festival later this month, fans got a preview of the upcoming bio-doc Strangers In My Own Skin, about the former Libertines and Babyshambles frontman Pete Doherty, with a new trailer out today.

The documentary will focus on the frontman’s journey through fame and addiction to sobriety, and is comprised of 10 years of footage taken by the film’s director and Doherty’s wife, Katia deVidas.

Peter Doherty: Stranger In My Own Skin | Official Trailer

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

The trailer contrasts footage of the band’s performances at major festivals and Doherty gracing the covers of magazines with the intimate footage captured by deVidas highlighting the personal struggles behind the scenes. “In spite of being a drug addict or in spite of being clean,” Doherty reflects over voiceover, “I will create.” We also see short clips of Libertines’ contemporaries Amy Winehouse and The Clash‘s Mick Jones.

ADVERTISEMENT

A synopsis of the documentary describes it as “following English punk singer-songwriter and Libertines’ legendary frontman, Peter Doherty, as he plunges into the depths of addiction at the very height of his popularity. Over a period of 10 years, the artist was intimately filmed by director-musician Katia deVidas who shot more than 200 hours of exclusive footage. Doherty shares, in his own words, his emotionally charged fight to overcome his demons as he emerges from darkness back into the light.”

The documentary’s Zurich premiere will be presented in-person by Doherty and feature a live performance. The festival’s artistic director Christian Jungen also shared that he was looking forward to welcoming both Doherty and deVidas to Zurich.

Earlier this week, Libertines drummer Gary Powell confirmed the band’s long-awaited fourth album will be arriving in January 2024. “The good thing is everybody’s been writing,” he told NME back in 2022.

“Obviously, we’re not going to try and reinvent the wheel… but I think we can push the boat out a little more while still bringing something that has the same emotional integrity and dynamism that the audience craves when they come to a Libertines show.”

Strangers In My Own Skin will arrive in theaters in November 2023, see more details on the official film site.

The trailer shares the film will be in cinemas November 2023, and further ticket information can be found