Peter Gabriel Announces UK, European Tour For 2023

Peter Gabriel has announced plans for his 2023 tour across the UK & Europe next spring. The tour marks his first solo shows outside of North America since 2014’s ‘Back to Front Tour’ celebrating the era-defining album So.

Produced by Live Nation, the 22 shows in Europe will kick off in Krakow, Poland on 18 May 2023, with dates in Italy, France, Germany, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, The Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, and the UK before wrapping in Dublin, Ireland on June 25, 2023. The tour will then continue in North America in the late summer/fall with dates and ticket information to follow.

‘i/o – The Tour’ will see the original Genesis frontman playing new material from his forthcoming album i/o, as well as delving into his peerless catalogue of music, with hits, fan favourites and the unexpected. For the shows, Gabriel will be joined by regular band-mates Tony Levin, David Rhodes and Manu Katché. Full details on the i/o album will follow.

Peter Gabriel said of the tour: “It’s been a while and I am now surrounded by a whole lot of new songs and am excited to be taking them out on the road for a spin. Look forward to seeing you out there.”

Tickets go on sale starting Friday 11 November 2022 at the Live Nation website. Fans will have access to a special presale through Peter’s Fan Club mailing list, starting Tuesday, November 8.

i/o – The Tour – Europe 2023:

Thursday 18 May: Krakow, Poland, TAURON Arena

Saturday 20 May: Verona, Italy, Verona Arena

Sunday 21 May: Milan, Italy, Mediolanum Arena

Tuesday 23 May: Paris, France, AccorHotels Arena

Wednesday 24 May: Lille, France, Stade Pierre-Mauroy

Friday 26 May: Berlin, Germany, Waldbuehne

Sunday 28 May: Munich, Germany, Koenigsplatz

Tuesday 30 May: Copenhagen, Denmark, Royal Arena

Wednesday 31 May: Stockholm, Sweden, Avicii Arena

Friday 2 June: Bergen, Norway, Koengen

Monday 5 June: Amsterdam, Netherlands, Ziggo Dome

Tuesday 6 June: Antwerp, Belgium, Sportpaleis

Thursday 8 June: Zurich, Switzerland, Hallenstadion

Saturday 10 June: Cologne, Germany, Lanxess Arena

Monday 12 June: Hamburg, Germany, Barclays Arena

Tuesday 13 June: Frankfurt, Germany, Festhalle

Thursday 15 June: Bordeaux, France, Arkea Arena

Saturday 17 June: Birmingham, UK, Utilita Arena

Monday 19 June: London, UK, The O2

Thursday 22 June: Glasgow, UK, OVO Hydro

Friday 23 June: Manchester, UK, AO Arena

Sunday 25 June: Dublin, Ireland, 3Arena.

