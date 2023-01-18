Phantogram, 070 Shake, Diplo, And More Set For Lightning In A Bottle Festival

Phantogram - Photo: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Do LaB has announced the musical lineup for the 20th anniversary of Lightning in a Bottle, taking place Memorial Day Weekend at Buena Vista Lake in Southern California this May 24-29, 2023. Headliners include Phantogram, Diplo, 070 Shake, and more.

Other artists set to perform include REZZ, SOFI TUKKER, ZHU, Caribou, Beats Antique, Mindchatter, Tobe, Sampa the Great, Ozomatli with Chali 2na and Cut Chemist performing their first classic album, and electronic R&B live duo Drama.

The Thunder stage showcases everything from the darker shades of electronic with artists like Liquid Stranger, LSDream, and Deathpact, to electronic trio and Do LaB regulars The Glitch Mob, multi-genre producer and Young Art label head TOKiMONSTA, pioneering drum & bass legend LTJ Bukem with MC Armanni, and 90s rave revival production duo Prospa.

LIB 2023’s five-day experience will be kicked off by a variety of programming on the festival’s opening days. Interactive yoga and movement classes will take place both Wednesday and Thursday, along with talks and workshops at the Compass and Learning Kitchen on Thursday. Fans can also expect the iconic 80s Prom to make its return. Music programming will begin on the Woogie Stage on Thursday afternoon, giving attendees a full extra day to get a first look at the immersive stage’s new design. Additional opening music programming includes a special performance from lineup artist LSDream under his project Lightcode.

For those looking for the joy of a camping festival with an elevated experience, LIB will return VIP offerings first introduced during the 2022 edition. VIP pass holders can find reprieve in backstage lounges at Lightning, Thunder, and Woogie, grab refreshments in these areas at exclusive bars, enjoy special pop-up interactive experiences, take advantage of access to the Atlaswyld Beach Club & Bar, and watch headlining performances at the elevated Lightning Stage or enclosed Thunder Stage viewing areas.

Visit Lightning in a Bottle’s official website for more information.