Post Malone Teases New Song ‘Chemical,’ Shares Release Date

Post Malone - Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella

Post Malone took to social media on Wednesday, April 12 to tease his forthcoming single “Chemical,” which will be released on Friday, April 14.

In the clip, Post rocks out to the track while showing off a pair of camouflage pants. “Fresh out of the party/ Smoking in the car with you/ Seven nation army/ Fighting in the bar with you,” he sings in the chorus.

Posty will likely be performing the new single at festivals and across stages this summer. At the end of February, the pop icon announced the long-awaited European leg of his “Twelve Carat Tour” with special guest Rae Sremmurd. Produced by Live Nation, the 13-date run kicks off on April 22 at Oslo’s Telenor Arena, making stops in Stockholm, Copenhagen, Antwerp, Zurich, Cologne, London, Dublin, Glasgow, Birmingham and Manchester before wrapping up in Amsterdam at the Ziggo Dome on May 19. Post will bring his elaborate production setup of incredible lighting effects, pyro and multi-platform stages seen on his North American run to cities across Europe.

Back in February it was announce that he is set to headline a revamped 2023 HIVE Music Festival alongside hip-hop favorites Kid Cudi, Joji, Big Sean, Santa Fe Klan, GloRilla, and many more.

This year, the festival is produced by C3 Presents and Live Nation, and will feature over 27 artists across stages taking place June 9 and 10 at Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City, Utah. Two-Day General Admission, GA+, and VIP presale begins Thursday, February 23 at 10am MT.

Any remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public immediately following the pre-sale. VIP packages include preferred viewing areas, unlimited access to VIP Lounges with relaxed seating, air-conditioned restrooms, dedicated entry lane at the festival entrance, and more. For tickets and the full list of amenities available in each ticket package, please visit HIVE Festival’s official website.

Pre-order “Chemical.”