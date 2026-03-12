The Pussycat Dolls Announce Reunion With New Releases And Tour

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

The Pussycat Dolls, the groundbreaking pop group which originally consisted of Nicole Scherzinger, Carmit Bachar, Ashley Roberts, Jessica Sutta, Melody Thornton, and Kimberly Wyatt, have announced a reunion. The band will be returning to the stage and sharing some of their most celebrated albums as special edition vinyl reissues.

The band’s monumental 20025 debut, PCD, will be reissued on a number of different vinyl formats. There’s the classic 1LP standard black vinyl; the Hot Like Me Tangerine vinyl, a 2LP edition that features an extended tracklist; a CD release with an extended tracklist; their 2008 sophomore album Doll Domination on 2LP black vinyl; and Doll Domination on CD. The extended versions of PCD include new remixes and stills from the group’s most memorable music videos.

The group has also announced a reunion tour, with tickets on-sale for the public on Friday, March 20 at 10am local. There will also be a Live Nation pre-sale beginning on Tuesday, March 17.

As if that wasn’t enough, there’s also new music: “Club Song” was released today. The tune is the first new recording from the Pussycat Dolls since 2019’s “React.”

The Pussycat Dolls rounded into its most celebrated form in 2003, when Jimmy Iovine took charge of the band’s transition into a straight-up girl group, hosting auditions for permanent members. It was initially will.i.am who recommended frontwoman Nicole Scherzinger to Iovine, after having previously asked her to join The Black Eyed Peas.

In a 2006 interview with The Washington Post, Scherzinger reflected on her introduction to the band, having seen them perform on David Letterman. “I remember thinking, ‘Well, what is this? Who are these girls?’ They were doing ‘Big Spender’ [from the musical Sweet Charity], and it had a cabaret vibe. It caught my eye because I’d played Velma Kelly in Chicago in college. I thought it was something different: These girls are hot, it’s a little raw, it’s theatrical.” She added: “And I thought, ‘I can do that.’ When you grow up being a performer and a singer, you watch people and say, ‘I can do that,’ right? But I had no idea that I’d audition and that one day I’d be fronting the group.”

