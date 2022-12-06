Quincy Jones, Alan Jackson, Many More Donate Rare Items To ASCAP Auction

Quincy Jones - Photo: Lester Cohen/WireImage

Rare items donated by Quincy Jones, Alan Jackson, Chris Stapleton, Sammy Hagar, Carly Pearce, Richie Sambora, and Kelsea Ballerini are among those on offer in the second annual silent auction by the charitable ASCAP Foundation.

The organization, founded in 1975, is dedicated to supporting American music creators and encouraging their development through music education and talent development programs. Its current fundraising auction is live until December 16, with many lots of great interest to music fans across a range of genres.

Items currently up for bids include two house seats to MJ The Musical, the Broadway show telling the story of Michael Jackson, and a signed book by his erstwhile producer Jones. Meanwhile country hero Alan Jackson has donated an autographed Stetson 10X Gaines Vent Straw cowboy hat as well as exclusive merchandise from his Last Call tour. Country fans can also bid for a “Bottled in Bond Day” commemorative edition E. H. Taylor, Jr. single barrel bourbon, distilled at Buffalo Trace Distillery, barreled on January 5, 2012, bottled in early February this year, and signed by Stapleton. The nine-year-old bourbon is a limited edition, single-barrel release not available for sale at retail.

A message from Sammy, a guitar from Richie

Among other offerings from country stars, the auction includes a drumhead signed by Pearce, signed vinyl, a lyric card, and apparel from Old Dominion, and a signed merchandise package from Ballerini. Among rock names, Hagar’s fans will compete to receive a personalized video message, a signed, limited vinyl edition of his new album Crazy Times, and an autographed copy of his new cocktail book. Sambora is contributing an autographed Fender guitar.

Other desirable prizes in the ASCAP auction include signed lyrics of the winning bidder’s choice by Grammy-winning songwriter Paul Williams, and candid, numbered, and signed photographs of Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton, and the Rolling Stones taken by songwriter and Hooters founder member Eric Bazilian.

Read about all of the items available in the ASCAP silent auction.