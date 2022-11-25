Rammstein Share Otherworldly New Video For ‘Adieu’
The track also features on the German titans’ highly-acclaimed studio album, ‘Zeit.’
Rammstein have shared the otherworldly new video for their song, “Adieu,” one of the key tracks from their latest, highly-acclaimed studio album, Zeit.
2022 has been a big year for Rammstein. They released their huge and highly-acclaimed new album Zeit, announced a mammoth 2023 stadium tour, and have been firing out some tremendously cinematic videos that put the quality of most short films to shame. The new video for “Adieu” is further testament to that.
Unsurprisingly, the visuals for “Adieu” are as high-scale and cinema-worthy as their other recently-released projects, such as the bombastic and bonkers video for “Dicke Titten”, the weirdly disturbing Angst and the glorious, glitter-loaded “Zick Zack.”
For their latest visual-feast, “Adieu” features criminal heists, celestial armies, caged humans, futuristic fleshy humanoids, laser-protected rooms, jaw-droppingly grand buildings and plenty of striking visuals that will make you question why Rammstein have never been involved in a full feature-length film. You can watch the “Adieu” video below.
Back in September, Rammstein announced a 2023 European tour, kicking off on May 22 in Lithuania and coming to an end on August 4 in Belgium. Meanwhile, the Till Lindemann-fronted metallers will make stops in Finland, Denmark, Germany, Switzerland, Spain, Portugal and more.
Rammstein play the following 2023 European tour dates:
May 22: Vilnius Vingio Parkas, Lithuania
May 27: Helsinki Olympiastadion, Finland
May 28: Helsinki Olympiastadion, Finland
Jun 02: Odense Dyrskueplads, Denmark
Jun 07: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany
Jun 08: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany
Jun 14: Trenčín Airport, Slovakia
Jun 17: Bern Stadion Wankdorf, Switzerland
Jun 18: Bern Stadion Wankdorf, Switzerland
Jun 23: Madrid Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano, Spain
Jun 26: Lisbon Estádio Da Luz, Portugal
Jul 01: Padova Stadio Euganeo, Italy
Jul 06: Groningen Stadspark, Netherlands
Jul 11: Budapest Puskás Aréna, Hungary
Jul 15: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany
Jul 16: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany
Jul 22: Paris Stade de France, France
Jul 26: Vienna Ernst-Happel-Stadion, Austria
Jul 30: Chorzów Stadion Śląski, Poland
Aug 04: Brussels King Baudouin Stadium, Belgium.
