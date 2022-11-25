Rammstein Share Otherworldly New Video For ‘Adieu’

Rammstein - Photo: Bryan Adams/Spinefarm

Rammstein have shared the otherworldly new video for their song, “Adieu,” one of the key tracks from their latest, highly-acclaimed studio album, Zeit.

2022 has been a big year for Rammstein. They released their huge and highly-acclaimed new album Zeit, announced a mammoth 2023 stadium tour, and have been firing out some tremendously cinematic videos that put the quality of most short films to shame. The new video for “Adieu” is further testament to that.

Unsurprisingly, the visuals for “Adieu” are as high-scale and cinema-worthy as their other recently-released projects, such as the bombastic and bonkers video for “Dicke Titten”, the weirdly disturbing Angst and the glorious, glitter-loaded “Zick Zack.”

For their latest visual-feast, “Adieu” features criminal heists, celestial armies, caged humans, futuristic fleshy humanoids, laser-protected rooms, jaw-droppingly grand buildings and plenty of striking visuals that will make you question why Rammstein have never been involved in a full feature-length film. You can watch the “Adieu” video below.

Rammstein - Adieu (Official Video)

Back in September, Rammstein announced a 2023 European tour, kicking off on May 22 in Lithuania and coming to an end on August 4 in Belgium. Meanwhile, the Till Lindemann-fronted metallers will make stops in Finland, Denmark, Germany, Switzerland, Spain, Portugal and more.

Rammstein play the following 2023 European tour dates:

May 22: Vilnius Vingio Parkas, Lithuania

May 27: Helsinki Olympiastadion, Finland

May 28: Helsinki Olympiastadion, Finland

Jun 02: Odense Dyrskueplads, Denmark

Jun 07: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany

Jun 08: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany

Jun 14: Trenčín Airport, Slovakia

Jun 17: Bern Stadion Wankdorf, Switzerland

Jun 18: Bern Stadion Wankdorf, Switzerland

Jun 23: Madrid Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano, Spain

Jun 26: Lisbon Estádio Da Luz, Portugal

Jul 01: Padova Stadio Euganeo, Italy

Jul 06: Groningen Stadspark, Netherlands

Jul 11: Budapest Puskás Aréna, Hungary

Jul 15: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany

Jul 16: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany

Jul 22: Paris Stade de France, France

Jul 26: Vienna Ernst-Happel-Stadion, Austria

Jul 30: Chorzów Stadion Śląski, Poland

Aug 04: Brussels King Baudouin Stadium, Belgium.

