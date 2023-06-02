Rob Grant And Lana Del Rey Team Up For ‘Lost At Sea’ Video

Rob Grant and Lana Del Rey, ‘Lost At Sea’ - Photo: YouTube/Decca Records

Opulent soundscape creator Rob Grant has released the video for his new single, “Lost At Sea,” featuring his daughter, Lana Del Rey. “Lost At Sea” will be featured on Grant’s debut album of the same name, which will arrive on June 9 courtesy of Decca Records.

Directed by Chuck Grant, the video was shot on a boat in the Pacific Ocean. Speaking about the ‘Lost At Sea’ music video, Rob Grant said: “When we shot the video for ‘Lost At Sea’ several months ago, it involved many of our friends and family. It was an extraordinary experience filming onboard a 55-foot ketch in the Pacific in extremely rough seas and high winds.

“The final video is very personal and interspersed with rare family footage of the Grant family growing up (images that have never been seen before). When the editor who worked on the ‘Lost At Sea’ video first heard the song and saw these images…she told us later she could not stop crying. I know it had the same effect on me.”

Last month, Grant unveiled another pre-album single, “Deep Ocean Swells.” The track followed the release of other pre-album tunes, “Setting Sail On A Distant Horizon,” “Poetry Of Wind And Waves,” and “The Mermaid’s Lullaby.” “Deep Ocean Swells” was produced by Luke Howard and it features the Budapest Art Orchestra.

Speaking about “Deep Ocean Swells,” Rob Grant said: I recorded ‘Deep Ocean Swells’ at the Conway Studios on a beautiful Steinway grand. The piano was able to capture the deep bass notes that rise and fall like the heartbeat of the ocean. If you listen with your eyes closed, you can feel the ocean lifting you up and then rhythmically falling as you are carried away into a dream by the deep swells. Luke Howard added his own magic and beautiful textures to this composition with the Budapest Art Orchestra.”

Pre-order Lost At Sea.