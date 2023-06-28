Rolling Stones’ ‘Forty Licks’ For Digital, Dolby Atmos, Vinyl Editions

The Rolling Stones - Photo: Nils Petter Nilsson/Getty Images

The Rolling Stones’ definitive 2002 compilation Forty Licks will be released digitally for the first time on July 26.

Two days later, in another first, the collection will be available in a limited edition four-disc, 180 gram black vinyl version, housed in a wide spined gatefold sleeve. Simultaneously, new Dolby Atmos versions of its 40 tracks will be available to stream.

Forty Licks brought together three dozen of the Stones’ most enduring, anthemic songs and was the first retrospective to feature recordings from all stages of their career, from early days via Decca UK and London US (ABKCO Records) through to the launch of their own Rolling Stones Records.

ADVERTISEMENT

The album was initially released in September 2002 to celebrate the Stones’ 40th anniversary and to mark the beginning of their massive Licks tour, which travelled the world over the next 14 months. Comprising a total of 117 shows, it became the second highest-grossing tour in history to that point.

The Rolling Stones - Miss You - OFFICIAL PROMO

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

The collection included such all-time greats as “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction,” “Miss You,” “Paint It, Black,” “Honky Tonk Women,” “Get Off Of My Cloud,” and “Angie.” It also featured a quartet of songs that were brand new at the time of the album’s first release – “Don’t Stop,” “Keys to Your Love,” “Losing My Touch,” and “Stealing My Heart” – all recorded over a course of just four weeks in sessions in Paris with producer Don Was. Licks went on to sell seven million copies worldwide.

Pre-order the new editions of Forty Licks.

The full tracklist is:

Record One:

Street Fighting Man

Gimme Shelter

(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction

The Last Time

Jumpin’ Jack Flash

You Can’t Always Get What You Want

19th Nervous Breakdown

Under My Thumb

Not Fade Away

Have You Seen Your Mother, Baby, Standing In The Shadow?

Record Two:

Sympathy For The Devil

Mother’s Little Helper

She’s A Rainbow

Get Off Of My Cloud

Wild Horses

Ruby Tuesday

Paint It, Black

Honky Tonk Women

It’s All Over Now

Let’s Spend The Night Together

Record Three:

Start Me Up

Brown Sugar

Miss You

Beast Of Burden

Don’t Stop

Happy

Angie

You Got Me Rocking

Shattered

Fool To Cry

Record Four:

Love Is Strong

Mixed Emotions

Key To Your Love

Anybody Seen My Baby?

Stealing My Heart

Tumbling Dice

Undercover Of The Night

Emotional Rescue

It’s Only Rock ’N’ Roll (But I Like It)

Losing My Touch