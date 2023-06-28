Rolling Stones’ ‘Forty Licks’ For Digital, Dolby Atmos, Vinyl Editions
The collection will be available in a limited edition four-disc, 180 gram black vinyl version.
The Rolling Stones’ definitive 2002 compilation Forty Licks will be released digitally for the first time on July 26.
Two days later, in another first, the collection will be available in a limited edition four-disc, 180 gram black vinyl version, housed in a wide spined gatefold sleeve. Simultaneously, new Dolby Atmos versions of its 40 tracks will be available to stream.
Forty Licks brought together three dozen of the Stones’ most enduring, anthemic songs and was the first retrospective to feature recordings from all stages of their career, from early days via Decca UK and London US (ABKCO Records) through to the launch of their own Rolling Stones Records.
The album was initially released in September 2002 to celebrate the Stones’ 40th anniversary and to mark the beginning of their massive Licks tour, which travelled the world over the next 14 months. Comprising a total of 117 shows, it became the second highest-grossing tour in history to that point.
The collection included such all-time greats as “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction,” “Miss You,” “Paint It, Black,” “Honky Tonk Women,” “Get Off Of My Cloud,” and “Angie.” It also featured a quartet of songs that were brand new at the time of the album’s first release – “Don’t Stop,” “Keys to Your Love,” “Losing My Touch,” and “Stealing My Heart” – all recorded over a course of just four weeks in sessions in Paris with producer Don Was. Licks went on to sell seven million copies worldwide.
Pre-order the new editions of Forty Licks.
The full tracklist is:
Record One:
Street Fighting Man
Gimme Shelter
(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction
The Last Time
Jumpin’ Jack Flash
You Can’t Always Get What You Want
19th Nervous Breakdown
Under My Thumb
Not Fade Away
Have You Seen Your Mother, Baby, Standing In The Shadow?
Record Two:
Sympathy For The Devil
Mother’s Little Helper
She’s A Rainbow
Get Off Of My Cloud
Wild Horses
Ruby Tuesday
Paint It, Black
Honky Tonk Women
It’s All Over Now
Let’s Spend The Night Together
Record Three:
Start Me Up
Brown Sugar
Miss You
Beast Of Burden
Don’t Stop
Happy
Angie
You Got Me Rocking
Shattered
Fool To Cry
Record Four:
Love Is Strong
Mixed Emotions
Key To Your Love
Anybody Seen My Baby?
Stealing My Heart
Tumbling Dice
Undercover Of The Night
Emotional Rescue
It’s Only Rock ’N’ Roll (But I Like It)
Losing My Touch