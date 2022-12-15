Rolling Stones’ ‘GRRR Live!’ To Be Launched With Unique Online Concert Event

Bruce Springsteen and Keith Richards at the Newark concert in 2012. Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

The Rolling Stones have announced a new online concert event to mark the release of GRRR Live!, from their concert in Newark, NJ in late 2012.

The event will take place February 2 at 8pm GMT/8pm Eastern/8pm Pacific/8pm AWST (February 3). The album will be released in multiple formats by Mercury Studios on February 10.

The GRRR Live! experience will bring the unique concert on the Stones’ 50 & Counting tour to fans worldwide on RollingStonesNewark.com, via interactive video company Kiswe’s global live streaming technology. The company’s publicity says it “has delivered the world’s largest digital pay-per-view events and serves the top sports, media, and entertainment companies with its production, content distribution, fan engagement, and audience data solutions.”

Watch yourself and the Stones

Kiswe Live is unlike other viewing platforms in that it allows fans to be part of the experience, to upload short videos of themselves to celebrate the Stones and their performances at the show, including those with special guests Lady Gaga, Bruce Springsteen , the Black Keys, Gary Clark Jr., and John Mayer. Fans will see themselves on the screen and be seen by others around the world, alongside the Stones’ performance. Tickets for the GRRR Live! event go on sale today (15) at RollingStonesNewark.com.

The December 2012 concert took place near the beginning of the 50 & Counting itinerary, which marked the Stones’ 50th anniversary and began with shows in Paris and London. The December 15 concert at Newark’s Prudential Center was the last of four in the New York area, and as well as generation-crossing band classics, it featured collaborations with the Black Keys on “Who Do You Love,” Gary Clark Jr. & John Mayer on “Going Down,” Lady Gaga on “Gimme Shelter,” former Stone Mick Taylor on “Midnight Rambler,” and Springsteen on “Tumbling Dice.”

The whole of that show, unavailable to watch since its original airing on pay-per-view television, will be in the new release with reedited and remixed audio, alongside three tracks from the December 13 show at the same venue. GRRR Live! will be released on vinyl in 3LP black, 3LP coloured white (exclusive to independent stores) and 3LP red (exclusively via d2c). Other formats include 2CD, DVD + 2CD, and BluRay+ 2CD, and the Blu-ray and digital versions will include Dolby Atmos.

