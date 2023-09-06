Rolling Stones Unveil ‘Hackney Diamonds’ At Livestream, Release First Single ‘Angry’

The Rolling Stones at their Hackney Empire livestream. Photo: Jeremy O'Donnell

Amid huge media fanfare, the Rolling Stones officially launched their upcoming Hackney Diamonds album at a livestream event with US TV personality Jimmy Fallon this afternoon (6), at the historic north London venue the Hackney Empire. The first single from the album, the rocking “Angry,” is now available on all digital platforms, and is already attracting rave reviews. The livestream was shared worldwide via YouTube.

During the conversation, the band revealed that the album will have two tracks recorded in 2019 that feature their late drummer Charlie Watts, who died in 2021. Longtime associate Steve Jordan, who played on the Stones’ Sixty anniversary tour last year with Watts’ approval, plays on the remainder.

Full track list information and credits will be revealed in due course, but Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Ronnie Wood also said that other guests on the record will include Lady Gaga, Stevie Wonder, and former bassist Bill Wyman.

The 12-track Hackney Diamonds, to be released worldwide on October 20, is the band’s first collaboration with New York producer-musician Andrew Watt (Pearl Jam, Iggy Pop, Elton John), who won Producer of the Year at the 2021 Grammy Awards.

The album, the Stones’ first of new material since 2005’s A Bigger Bang, was recorded in various locations, including Henson Recording Studios, Los Angeles; Metropolis Studios, London; Sanctuary Studios, Nassau, Bahamas; Electric Lady Studios, New York; and The Hit Factory/Germano Studios, also in New York.

“Angry” features a music video directed by Francois Rousselet, who has worked with Nike, Diesel, and Pharrell Williams among many others, and on the Stones’ “Ride ’Em On Down,” from 2016’s chart-topping, Grammy-winning blues covers set Blue & Lonesome. The clip stars the Emmy-nominated actress Sydney Sweeney, whose credits include The White Lotus, Euphoria, and The Handmaid’s Tale. Sweeney was at the presentation, with her mother, and was interviewed briefly by Fallon.

The cover art for Hackney Diamonds is by digital animator Paulina Almira, and the multi-format release will include limited RS No.9 Carnaby Red vinyl, available exclusively to pre-order direct from the flagship store from today. An exclusive line of Hackney Diamonds merchandise is also available from today from the London store.

