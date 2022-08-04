Rory Gallagher’s ‘Deuce’ Set To Celebrate 50 Years With Deluxe Reissue

Rory Gallagher 'Deuce' cover - artwork courtesy of UMC

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of Rory Gallagher’s sophomore solo album, Deuce, from 1971, a deluxe CD boxset will be released by UMC on Friday, September 30.

The extensive celebratory release digs deep into the Rory Gallagher Archives and will include a new mix of the original album, twenty-eight previously unreleased alternate takes, a six-song 1972 BBC Radio ‘In Concert’, and seven Radio Bremen radio session tracks. The package

will contain a 64-page hardback book with a foreword by Johnny Marr of The Smiths, unseen images by the late Mick Rock, essays, and memorabilia from the album recording. The 2CD and 3LP will be cut down versions from the deluxe box and there will be a special D2C 1LP of the “BBC In Concert – Live at The Paris Theatre, 13 January 1972.”

Johnny Marr has said of the album: “There was one day when I was playing along with the Deuce album which was a complete turning point for me as a guitar player”

Released in November 1971, just six months after his eponymous solo debut, Rory Gallagher’s second album, Deuce, was the summation of all that he’d promised in the wake of Taste’s collapse. Rory wanted to capture the feeling of a live performance, so he would look to record immediately after live concerts while keeping production to a minimum.

He chose Tangerine Studios, a small reggae studio, in Dalston in East London, due it’s history with legendary producer Joe Meek. With Gerry McAvoy on bass guitar and Wilgar Campbell on drums, the album was engineered by Robin Sylvester and produced by Rory. Deuce features many Rory highlights, from the blistering “Crest Of A Wave” to the Celtic-infused “I’m Not Awake Yet”.

Pre-order Deuce.

Deuce – 4CD tracklist:

CD1:

“Used to Be” – 50th Anniversary Edition

“I’m Not Awake Yet” – 50th Anniversary Edition

“Don’t Know Where I’m Going” – 50th Anniversary Edition

“Maybe I Will” – 50th Anniversary Edition

“Whole Lot of People” – 50th Anniversary Edition

“In Your Town” – 50th Anniversary Edition

“Should’ve Learnt My Lesson” – 50th Anniversary Edition

“There’s a Light” – 50th Anniversary Edition

“Out of My Mind” – 50th Anniversary Edition

“Crest of a Wave” – 50th Anniversary Edition

CD2:

“Used to Be” – Alternate Take 1

“Used to Be” – Alternate Take 2

“I’m Not Awake Yet” – Alternate Take 1

“Don’t Know Where I’m Going” – Alternate Take 1

“Maybe I Will” – Alternate Take 1

“Maybe I Will” – Alternate Take 2

“Maybe I Will” – Alternate Take 3

“Maybe I Will” – Alternate Take 4

“Maybe I Will” – Alternate Take 5

“Whole Lot of People” – Electric Alternate Take 1

“Whole Lot of People” – 6 String Acoustic Alternate Take 1

“Whole Lot Of People” – Deuce Album Session / Alternative Acoustic Take / 1971 *

“Whole Lot of People” – 12 String Acoustic Alternate Take 1

“In Your Town” – Alternate Take 1

“In Your Town” – Alternate Take 2

“In Your Town” – Alternate Take 3

CD3:

“In Your Town” – Alternate Take 4

“Should’ve Learnt My Lesson” – Deuce Album Session / Alternative Acoustic Take / 1971*

“Should’ve Learnt My Lesson” – Deuce Album Session Outtake / 1971*

“Should’ve Learnt My Lesson” – Alternate Take 2

“Should’ve Learnt My Lesson” – Alternate Take 3

“There’s A Light” – Alternate Take 1

“There’s A Light” – Alternate Take 2

“There’s A Light” – Alternate Take 3

“Out of My Mind” – Alternate Take 1

“Out of My Mind” – Alternate Take 2

“Out of My Mind” – Alternate Take 3

“Crest of a Wave” – Alternate Take 1

“Crest of a Wave” – Alternate Take 2

“Don’t Know Where I’m Going” – Home Demo

“Maybe I Will” – Home Demo

“Should’ve Learnt My Lesson” – Home Demo

CD4:

“Should’ve Learnt My Lesson” – Radio Bremen 21/12/1971

“Crest of a Wave” – Radio Bremen 21/12/1971

“I Could’ve Had Religion” – Radio Bremen 21/12/1971

“For The Last Time” – Radio Bremen 21/12/1971

“Messin’ With The Kid” – Radio Bremen 21/12/1971

“Don’t Know Where I’m Going” – Radio Bremen 21/12/1971

“Pistol Slapper Blues” – Radio Bremen 21/12/1971

“Used To Be” – BBC In Concert – Live at The Paris Theatre, 13 January 1972

“Should’ve Learnt My Lesson” – BBC In Concert – Live at The Paris Theatre, 13 January 1972

“Out Of My Mind” – BBC In Concert – Live at The Paris Theatre, 13 January 1972

“I Could’ve Had Religion” – BBC In Concert – Live at The Paris Theatre, 13 January 1972

“Crest Of A Wave” – BBC In Concert – Live at The Paris Theatre, 13 January 1972

“Messin’ With The Kid” – BBC In Concert – Live at The Paris Theatre, 13 January 1972