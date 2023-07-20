L.A.’s Famed Roxy Announces 50th Anniversary Plans, Neil Young Date

Neil Young - Photo: Jo Hale/Redferns

The Roxy, one of the most famous fixtures in Sunset Strip in West Hollywood, has announced plans for a 50th anniversary season. The first artist to be confirmed is Neil Young, who will play the club on September 20 – fifty years to the day since he and Crazy Horse performed at its opening.

News of Young’s return was confirmed by founder and owner Lou Adler, with proceeds from the show going to medical specialty camp the Painted Turtle and another children’s cause close to the artist’s heart, the Bridge School.

The venue promises “special performances from artists who shaped the venue into what it is today as well as current bands who will continue to shape the future of The Roxy and music itself.” More artist names will be revealed in due course.

ADVERTISEMENT

The anniversary will be marked in partnership with the Grammy Museum and West Hollywood Library, both of whom have issued details of special tie-in events. The Museum’s exhibit on The Roxy will open on September 15 with a film screening, a rooftop reception, and a Q&A with Adler and his sons Nic and Cisco.

Memories On The Rox

Running until January 7, the exhibit will feature rare photographs of performers and notable regulars at the club, as well as memorabilia such the original white piano from the On The Rox bar above the venue. The piano was played by such stars as John Lennon, Elton John, and Bruce Springsteen and others. Also on display will be items from The Rocky Horror Show, which made its American debut at the Roxy in 1974.

The West Hollywood Library’s exhibit – free to enter, with online RSVP – is set to open on September 12 with a reception featuring Lou and Nic Adler in conversation for the city’s Artists and Icons series at the West Hollywood Council Chambers. This exhibit continues at the library until May 2024, with vintage Roxy photography curated by Jasen Emmons, illustrated with written anecdotes by those involved.

For more information and to register for updates, go to theroxyturns50.com.