Verve Vault Series
Verve Vault Series
Verve Vault Series
Roy Ayers Rarities Compilation Coming Soon

Titled ‘Secrets of the Sun,’ the compilation features four previously unreleased tracks along with four new reinterpretations of deep cuts.

Published on

Image: Courtesy of UMe

A new Roy Ayers compilation is on its way. Secrets of the Sun features four previously unreleased tracks along with four brand new reinterpretations of celebrated deep cuts. A limited edition vinyl with a gatefold jacket and special lithograph comes out November 14.

The four unreleased tracks are titled “Pathfinder,” “Pleasure,” “Intermission,” and “Dragon’s Nest.” The four new ROCMIX versions of previously-released tracks date from across his prolific recording output in the 1970s; Between 1970 and 1979, Ayers released 17 albums, a majority of which were released with Polydor Records. “Moving, Grooving” appeared on the vibraphonist’s 1976 album Vibrations. “You Came Into My Life” (featuring Merry Clayton & Sylvia Cox) featured on 1978’s Let’s Do It. “Don’t Let Our Love Slip Away” was among the songs on the 1979 record No Stranger to Love. “Tarzan” appeared on the 2005 compilation Virgin Ubiquity II (Unreleased Recordings 1976-1981).

Ayers began his career in the 1960s playing instrumental jazz inspired by Lionel Hampton, who gave a five-year-old Ayers his first vibraphone mallets. He performed frequently with flutist Herbie Mann, one of the biggest names in jazz at the time, and worked on 11 albums as a member of Mann’s group.

In the early 1970s, Ayers formed the band Ubiquity, where he sang in addition to playing the vibraphone and increasing his music’s funk component. The group released 11 albums from 1970 to 1977, fusing electric instruments and elements of rock and R&B in their approach to jazz.

Ayers also produced music for singers like Sylvia Striplin, and collaborated with Fela Kuti. Over the years, as Ayers’ influence became recognized, he worked in the studio with a new generation of artists including Guru, the Roots, Erykah Badu, and Tyler, the Creator. His final album, Roy Ayers JID 002, was a collaboration with Adrian Younge and A Tribe Called Quest’s Ali Shaheed Muhammad. The “Everybody Loves The Sunshine” musician died earlier this year at 84. That track has been sampled nearly 200 times by artists including Tupac Shakur, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige and Snoop Dogg.

Buy Roy Ayers’s Secrets of the Sun on vinyl now.

