Rush Expand Fifty Something Tour To 17 More Cities

Photo: Richard Sibbald, Courtesy of Live Nation

Rush’s Fifty Something Tour is sure to be one of the biggest musical events of 2026, and it just got a lot bigger. The prog-rock legends have added 17 more cities to the itinerary, extending the summer and fall outing into mid-December.

Fifty Something is so named because it celebrates roughly half a century since the 1974 formation of Rush’s classic power trio lineup with bassist/vocalist Geddy Lee, guitarist Alex Lifeson, and drummer Neil Peart. It’s the band’s first tour since 2015 and the first since Peart’s death in 2020, with Anika Nilles taking over behind the kit.

The initial schedule had Rush making stops in Los Angeles, Mexico City, Fort Worth, Chicago, New York, Toronto, and Cleveland. The additional dates include shows in Philadelphia, Boston, Montreal, Washington D.C., Atlanta, Edmonton, Seattle, Vancouver, San Antonio, Denver, San Jose, Uncasville, Charlotte, Glendale, Tampa, and Hollywood, Florida. The band will play two sets each night, with each night featuring a unique setlist built from a catalog of 35 Rush favorites.

ADVERTISEMENT

Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson of RUSH Thank Fans and Announce New Cities for the Fifty Something Tour

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

In a new video message to fans, Lee said, “We are blown away from the response to the announcement we made a few weeks ago that we’re going back on tour. I cannot tell you how surprising and overwhelmed we are. And the way you guys have welcomed Anika Nilles has been very heartwarming, and I know that she’s very appreciative of that. We’re even more excited to get back on stage and play with her and to go through the plethora of songs that we’re planning.”

Registration for Rush’s artist presale is available at livemu.sc/rush through Thursday, Oct. 23 at 11:59 p.m. ET. The artist presale begins on Monday, Oct. 27 at 12 p.m. local time in the US and Canada. General onsale begins Friday, Oct. 31 at 12 p.m. local time for the US and Canada. For the US dates, there will also be a presale for Citi cardmembers from Friday, Oct. 24 at 12 p.m. local time until Sunday, Oct. 26 at 11:59 p.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program. Finally, there’s an American Express Card Member presale for the Canadian shows running from Friday, Oct. 24 at 12 p.m. local time to Sunday, Oct. 26 at 11:59 p.m. local time.

In addition to the new tour dates, Rush recently announced the 50-track super deluxe anthology, RUSH 50, which is available in a range of formats. RUSH 50’s tracklist stretches all the way from the band’s 1973 debut single to a live recording of the final song Lee, Lifeson, and Peart played together at the Forum on the closing night of during the R40 Tour in 2015.

Shop for Rush’s music on vinyl or CD now.