Rush Announce 2026 North American Tour

Photo: Richard Sibbald, Courtesy of Live Nation

Rush is back. The legendary Canadian prog-rock band has announced its first tour since the 2020 death of drummer and lyricist Neil Peart, a 12-date run that will bring guitarist Alex Lifeson and bassist/vocalist Geddy Lee to arenas across North America throughout Summer 2026.

Dubbed the Fifty Something tour, the outing will mark Lifeson and Lee’s first performances together in 11 years, since the conclusion of Rush’s R40 Tour in 2015. Joining them to round out the new lineup will be German drummer, composer, and producer Anika Nilles, who fans may know from her tenure in Jeff Beck’s band.

“It’s been over 10 years since Alex and I have performed the music of RUSH alongside our fallen bandmate and friend Neil,” Lee said in a statement. “A lifetime’s worth of songs that we had put our cumulative hearts and souls into writing, recording and playing together onstage. And so, after all that has gone down since that last show, Alex and I have done some serious soul searching and come to the decision that we fucking miss it, and that it’s time for a celebration of 50-something years of RUSH music. So in 2026 my BFF Lerxst (aka Alex Lifeson) and I are going to hit the road once again to pay tribute to our past and to Neil by performing a vast selection of RUSH songs in a handful of cities. No small task, because as we all know Neil was irreplaceable.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Peart’s widow, Carrie Nuttall-Peart, and his daughter, Olivia Peart, offered their endorsement of Rush’s new venture in a statement of their own. “We are thrilled to support the Fifty Something tour, celebrating a band whose music has resonated and inspired fans for generations, and to honor Neil’s extraordinary legacy as both a drummer and lyricist.” Later, the statement continued, “As the band enters this new chapter, it promises to be truly unforgettable. We are excited to see how their new vision unfolds, and to hear this legendary music played live once again.”

Fifty Something will begin June 7 in Los Angeles at Kia Forum, the same venue where Rush’s classic lineup played their final gig. Also on the agenda are stops in Mexico City, Fort Worth, Chicago, New York, Toronto, and Cleveland.

Fans can sign up for the Artist Presale via Ticketmaster until Oct. 9 at 11:59 p.m. local time. The Artist Presale begins on Monday, Oct. 13 at noon local time in the US and Canada and Thursday, Oct. 16 at noon local time in Mexico. General onsale begins Friday, Oct. 17 at noon local time for the US and Canada, and 11 a.m. local time for Mexico. Additionally, there will be a Citi presale in the US, an American Express presale in Canada, and a series of Banamex presales in Mexico.

Shop for Rush’s music on vinyl or CD now.