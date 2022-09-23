S.G. Goodman Shares Special ‘Keeper Of The Time’ Live Performance

S.G. Goodman - Photo: Ryan Hartley (Courtesy of Big Fear PR)

As singer and songwriter S.G. Goodman embarks on a 12-date North American tour in support of her sophomore studio album Teeth Marks, released in June via Verve Forecast, she has shared a special live performance of “Keep of the Time” as a sneak peak of what’s to come on the road.

In the video, directed by Ryan Hartley and performed live at Stormlight Pictures, Goodman is set in black and white as she performs the acoustic track with a three-piece backing band.

“The keeper of the time is our body,” Goodman shared in a statement. “This song is really important to me. It’s about how storing trauma in your body is going to be impactful on all of your relationships.”

She adds: “I close the album with that because it’s maybe the root of it all. Maybe the root of all the bad and all the good is really what we have left unprocessed or the work we haven’t done within ourselves. This song for me is all about the aftermath of trauma, and I think of it as a response to my song “Space and Time.””

“Space and Time” appeared on Goodman’s debut album Old Time Feeling, released in 2020. The album served as a precursor to the musical world the singer would later unlock on Teeth Marks. Now, as she begins her tour, the two will culminate in a live show that combines the best of both.

Goodman is already a few dates in, having performed in Asheville and Carrboro, North Carolina to kick it off. The trek continues through September and October with stops in Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Boston, Chicago, Minneapolis, and more. Tickets can be purchased on the official S.G. Goodman website.

Stream or purchase Teeth Marks. View complete tour dates below.

S.G. Goodman Fall Tour Dates

September 20 – Asheville, NC – American Vinyl Co

September 21 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle

September 23 – Philadelphia, PA – Johnny Brenda’s

September 24 – Washington, DC – Songbyrd

September 25 – Freehold, NJ – Concerts in the Studio

September 27 – Brooklyn, NY Baby’s All Right

September 28 – Boston, MA – 939 Cafe

September 30 – San Francisco, CA – Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival

October 2 – Dana Point, CA – Ohana Festival

October 4 – Chicago, IL – Schuba’s

October 5 – Minneapolis, MN – 7th Street Entry

October 7 – St Louis, MO – Off Broadway