Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘House Tour’ Video Is Here

Photo: Alfredo Flores; Courtesy of Island Records

Another unforgettable Sabrina Carpenter music video has arrived. “House Tour,” a highlight from Carpenter’s recent hit album Man’s Best Friend, now has visuals directed by Carpenter and Margaret Qualley. They both appear in the video alongside Madelyn Cline, starring as a trio of Bling Ring-style thieves who have the time of their lives robbing a lavish home while posing as the Pretty Girl Clean Up Crew.

Qualley’s involvement with the “House Tour” video makes it a family affair of sorts. Her husband, Jack Antonoff, co-produced the song with Carpenter and John The Blind. It’s not the first time Qualley and Carpenter have collaborated. During Carpenter’s 2024 concert at Kia Forum in Los Angeles, she playfully faux-arrested Qualley for being “too hot” during her performance of “Juno.”

Sabrina Carpenter - House Tour (Official Video)

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“House Tour” has been one of the most popular songs on Man’s Best Friend since the album’s release last summer, when it debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in the US while also topping charts around the world. The song has racked up more than 300 million streams worldwide, a total that seems certain to surge even higher with the release of the new video. Carpenter previously co-directed the video for the Dolly Parton duet version of “Please Please Please.”

The “House Tour” video premieres as Carpenter prepares to headline Coachella for the first time. She’ll top the bill this Friday, April 10 as the desert festivities get started and will repeat the feat the following Friday, April 17, for the fest’s second weekend. She previously performed at Coachella in 2024, just after the release of “Espresso,” the Grammy-winning single that rocketed her to new levels of fame.

Man’s Best Friend continued Carpenter’s hot streak, earning her six more Grammy nominations and spawning the hit singles “Manchild,” “Tears,” and “When Did You Get Hot?” Pitchfork raved that the album “takes her persona to its apex,” while Variety called it “one of the year’s best pop records—and almost certainly the funniest.”

Buy Sabrina Carpenter’s Man’s Best Friend here.