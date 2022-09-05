Sally Sossa Drops Deluxe Edition Of ‘4Ever Sossa’

Sally Sossa, ‘Certified Stepper’ - Photo: Courtesy of YouTube/LISTEN TO THE KIDS/Geffen Records

Rising Houston rapper Sally Sossa has shared a new edition of her explosive release 4EVER SOSSA, with a deluxe version featuring four brand new tracks, including the PGF Nuk-assisted banger “Certified Stepper.” To celebrate the release, Sossa shares a music video for “Certified Stepper.”

On “Certified Stepper,” Sossa and Chicago drill staple Nuk combine the hard-hitting sounds of H-Town with the aggressive energy of the Windy City. Bouncy synths and rumbling bass lead the way as Sossa soaks up her hard-won success. “It’s big Sossa, make them lil h__s hang it up,” she raps. “Like b___h it’s over and I’m riding in that Maybach.” While she’s proud of her progress, Sossa makes it clear she’s not letting her foot off the gas.

Sally Sossa & PGF Nuk - "Certified Stepper" [Official Video]

It’s clear that Sossa can flex with the best of them, but the 20-year-old also knows how to tug at the heartstrings. On the other new additions to 4EVER SOSSA, the breakout artist takes a moment to show her wide range of gifts: a knack for introspection, a gleeful desire to dance on the graves of her haters, and the unbridled joy of crafting the perfect bar.

Sossa’s latest release showcases the confidence that she has been honing since her debut project in 2020, winning fans with clever flexes and razor-sharp bars on tracks like “GMFU” and the Lil Durk-assisted “Star Song.” With four new tracks and a winning combination of ferocity and wit, 4EVER SOSSA (Deluxe Edition) is a reminder that the MC is one of the most vibrant and versatile new talents in the rap game.

Sossa has stayed busy linking up with other rappers, too, like when she hopped on Slatt Zy’s June release, “No Respect.”

Together, the MCs—two of the hottest young rappers working—share moments in their careers when they have been misjudged and overlooked. Instead of succumbing to those slights, however, both artists grew stronger, making “No Respect” an anthem for underdogs and outsiders. In the Trill Art directed video, Slatt Zy and Sally Sossa show how they’re the next generation of hip-hop.

Buy or stream 4EVER SOSSA (Deluxe Edition).