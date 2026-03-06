Sam Hunt’s ‘Body Like A Back Road’ Joins Spotify’s Billions Club

Cover: Courtesy of MCA Nashville

Sam Hunt’s “Body Like A Back Road” has achieved yet another milestone. The record-setting country smash has joined Spotify’s Billions Club, meaning listeners have streamed it more than 1 billion times on the platform. It’s Hunt’s first song to reach that threshold.

Though it eventually appeared on Hunt’s 2020 album Southside, “Body Like A Back Road” debuted in 2017, quickly becoming the biggest hit of his career. Within a few months, the song set the record for most weeks at No. 1 on the Hot Country Songs chart with 34, blowing past the previous mark of 24 weeks set by Florida Georgia Line’s “Cruise.”

“Body Like A Back Road” is also Hunt’s highest-charting hit on Billboard’s main pop singles chart, the Hot 100, taking him into the top 10 for the first time and peaking at No. 6. That’s partially thanks to “Body Like A Back Road” breaking through at adult pop radio, Hunt’s second pop crossover hit following “Take Your Time.” At year’s end, Billboard named “Body Like A Back Road” the eighth biggest hit of 2017 across all genres. It’s since been certified 11 times Platinum in the U.S. alone.

Hunt wrote “Body Like A Back Road” with Zach Crowell, who produced it, plus Josh Osborne and Shane McAnally. The playful, romantic track came together shortly after Hunt’s engagement to Hannah Lee Fowler in an attempt to counterbalance some darker material he’d been working on. But three years past the release of his hit debut album Montevallo, Hunt knew he needed some upbeat new music to perform on his summer tour—and indeed, upon release Rolling Stone called it “a laid back, breezy track that’s pure summer.”

“To be honest, I never really wanted to put it out,” he said of the song in a 2017 Billboard interview. “I was wanting to go in a different direction musically. Sometimes as songwriters, we take ourselves a little too seriously.”

